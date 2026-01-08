‘Finalizing the Process’—Deco Confirms Barcelona’s First January Transfer
Barcelona are in the final stages of signing versatile defender João Cancelo from Al Hilal, sporting director Deco has confirmed.
From the speculative possibility arising in December, Cancelo will complete his return to Camp Nou in the coming days—rumor has it he’d grown frustrated in Saudi Arabia after leaving Europe in 2024.
The initial deal, yet to be fully completed, sees Barcelona take Cancelo on loan for the remainder of the 2025–26 season. It has been reported that it will cost up to €5 million ($5.8 million) to acquire Cancelo in the short-term.
With the Catalans still not operating at full financial strength, the transfer is being made possible by Andreas Christensen’s latest injury setback. The Dane’s enforced absence will allow Barcelona to redistribute 80% of his salary costs without impacting their compliance with La Liga regulations.
“Hopefully so,” Deco said, via MARCA, when asked if the Cancelo deal is nearing completion.
“We’re finalizing the process,” the sporting director said. “He hasn’t had his medical yet, but he’ll be flying to Barcelona soon. We’re going to close the deal.”
Cancelo is believed to have turned down an offer from Serie A giants Inter in order to join Barcelona for the second time in his career—the Portugal international played 42 times during a previous loan spell from Manchester City during the 2023–24 season.
How Will Barcelona Use João Cancelo?
Cancelo is not a like-for-like replacement for Christensen at center back. But his ability to play both right back and left back provides important defensive depth.
The most likely solution is that Gerard Martín strengthens his place as the starting left-sided center back next to Pau Cubarsí, or that Jules Koundé moves infield from right back and Cancelo then covers his position. Ronald Araujo is also nearing a return after being granted some time off, which appears to have particularly influenced the decision to pursue a deal for Cancelo.
Hansi Flick ‘Happy’ with Cancelo Signing
Cancelo wasn’t the only player Barcelona considered to help strengthen the team this winter, but he is the one manager Hansi Flick is “happy” with now that the deal is on its way to completion.
“Deco and I discussed a lot of things,” Flick told reporters on Wednesday.
“In the end, when Ronald gets back, we will have more and good options at center back.
“With João, we’d have more options at fullback too, both sides. He has good quality in the offensive end. But as far as I know, the signing is not done yet. If it works out, I will be happy. We will have one more option, especially in the offensive side.
“As I said, we discussed many options, also trying to sign a center back. But in the end, we have to do something for six months, and this is a good option. João is a high-quality player.”