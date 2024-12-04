Delanie Sheehan Signs With Houston Dash as a Free agent
The 2024-25 NWSL offseason is officially underway. And, the first free agency signing has been inked.
On Wednesday, the Houston Dash announced the signing of free agent Delanie Sheehan on a two-year deal through the 2026 season with a mutual option for 2027.
Houston do not currently have a general manager or head coach. The Sheehan signing was negotiated by a freelance consultant Erik Ustruck, who is serving as interim general manager.
“Delanie’s championship experience, versatility and consistency make her a perfect fit for the competitive culture we’re building in Houston,” Ustruck said via a statement.
“Her character, leadership, and shared passion for creating a lasting impact stood out during our conversations. We’re confident that her contributions will be instrumental in shaping the club's future and inspiring those around her as we continue to build for sustained success.”
Sheehan arrives in Texas after four seasons with NJ/NY Gotham FC, who drafted her out of UCLA with the 33rd pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft. After two seasons as a depth piece on the roster, Sheehan rose to prominence once head coach Juan Carlos Amoros joined Gotham in 2023.
In 2024, no player featured more times for Gotham than Sheehan. The versatile midfielder played 25 matches, amassing over 2,000 minutes, scored two goals, and notched one assist, as Gotham finished third in the standings, made it to the playoff semifinals, and the NWSL x LigaMX Femenil Summer Cup final.
In 2023, Sheehan formed a strong midfield partnership with Nealy Martin and made 18 appearances as Gotham went on to win the 2023 NWSL Championship.
“I’m excited to start this new chapter of my career with the Houston Dash. I look forward to being in a new environment with unique opportunities,” Sheehan said via a statement. “I believe in the talent and vision of this club and truly feel they are committed to investing in the long-term success of both the club and my career. I can’t wait to start this journey with my new teammates and am eager to see what we can accomplish in the upcoming seasons.”
Before Gotham, the 25-year-old played for UCLA at the collegiate level and finished with 15 goals and 18 assists in 86 appearances from 2017-2021. She was a semifinalist for the prestigioous Mac Hermann Trophy during the 2020-2021 season and was named the Pac-12 Midfielder of the Year as a senior.
In 2024, the Dash finished bottom of the NWSL standings. Head coach Fran Alonso was let go, as was general manager Alex Singer. Amongst a total rebuild, Sheehan appears to be the first building block for 2025.