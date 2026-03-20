‘Devastated and Angry’ —How a Shocking USMNT Decision Led Jesse Marsch to Canada

Jesse Marsch says he was “devastated and angry” about how things went down with U.S. Soccer after he was led to believe that he would become the team’s manager for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He will still be coaching at the tournament, though, leading a Concacaf rival, Canada’s men’s national team, a role he assumed in May 2024.

“It was made very clear to me by U.S. Soccer that I was going to be the coach, and then it was made very clear to me that I was not,” Marsch told GiveMeSport. “At the time, I was devastated and angry, but now I am thankful and really happy to be where I’m at.”

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While preparing to visit Leicester City after his departure from Leeds United—ahead of what looked to be an appointment to their position—the Wisconsin native received a call that made it “very clear,” he says, that he would be replacing Gregg Berhalter as USMNT manager, leading him to turn down an opportunity with the Foxes.

“I was literally being fingerprinted for a visa at Leicester,” Marsch said. “I was ready to take that job, so it changed the trajectory of my life. I think things happen for a reason, and I’m happy with where I am right now.”

The USMNT eventually re-hired Berhalter after a short but successful interim tenure under B.J. Callaghan. Following the USMNT’s group-stage exit on home soil at the 2024 Copa América, Berhalter was fired for good, leading U.S. Soccer to hire Mauricio Pochettino, with Marsch having joined Canada.

Marsch Embracing Canada’s Soccer Culture

Jesse Marsch has helped build Canadian soccer at grassroots levels since joining as the men’s national team manager. | Canada Soccer

Since taking on the top job with Canada, he has led the team to as high as No. 26 in the FIFA World Rankings, up from No. 50 and has expanded the player pool to make a competitive race for the 26-man 2026 World Cup squad.

“Canada is calmer. There are fewer people and spheres of influence,” Marsch added, going on to mention that he still wishes the best for the USMNT. “There’s more of a desire for everybody to work together. And there is more of an understanding that this moment in time is important for everyone in the country.”

At the same time, he has embraced every element of being a national team coach and more. Outside of simply leading the men’s national team, he packs his schedule with cross-country tours throughout the year, connecting with the soccer community across Canada’s 10 provinces and three territories.

Had such a great time meeting so many passionate soccer fans in Canada. Based on all the conversations I’ve had and the positive feedback I’ve gotten the past couple weeks, I truly believe the future of this sport in this country has never been brighter!! 💪🏼🇨🇦 #CANMNT pic.twitter.com/AVhQT6Z9kE — Jesse Marsch (@jessemarsch) February 3, 2025

He lists Canada’s culture, player group and mentality of the game as key factors for why he enjoys the role so much.

“I can’t imagine a job that I’d rather have at this moment in time than (as) the head coach of the Canadian national team,” he said ahead of the March international window.

“The fit that I have here, the continuity of the idea of what the sport is in the country, what is best for these players to be at their best and develop in international football at their best, the kind of mentality of the Canadian people and my idea of life. I just feel like I found an amazing home.”

As for a future with the USMNT? Marsch has previously insisted he has “no interest” in taking the role at some point.

Canada will face Tunisia and Iceland in Toronto this month, before welcoming Uzbekistan and Ireland for the final World Cup tune-up friendlies in June in Edmonton and Montréal. Canada open World Cup play on June 12 in Group B.

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC