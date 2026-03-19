Canada Roster Takeaways: Striker, Center Back Battles Define World Cup Tune-Up Matches

Jesse Marsch will welcome key defenders Moïse Bombito and Alistiar Johnston to the Canada men’s national team in March, although neither will play in home friendlies against Iceland and Tunisia in Toronto.

On Thursday, Canada Soccer unveiled the 26 players for the friendlies, as well as both Nice’s Bombito and Celtic’s Johnston as training players. Both are expected to be key players at the 2026 World Cup, which Canada will co-host alongside the United States and Mexico.

While the key defensive pair return as training players—and Rangers center back Derek Cornelius returns from injury to the official squad—Canada’s outlook continues to be beset by fitness issues. None of Alphonso Davies, Promise David, Alfie Jones or Stephen Eustáquio were available for the camp, but are hopeful for the World Cup and June’s final tune-up friendlies.

The matches marked Canada’s first official Tier 1 games of 2026, after a 1–0 win over Guatemala in January was classified as a Tier 2 clash.

Marsch and his staff will use these March matches to evaluate Canada’s final few players, before June friendlies against World Cup-qualified Uzbekistan and playoff hopefuls Republic of Ireland ahead of June 12’s World Cup opener against one of Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto.

Will Cyle Larin and Ali Ahmed Bring English Form?

Cyle Larin has rekindled his scoring touch with Southampton FC. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

For the first time since a 2024 spell with La Liga’s Real Valladolid, striker Cyle Larin is coming into a national team camp in incredible form. After struggling to score for Mallorca and Feyenoord, he has three goals and an assist in 552 minutes since joining Southampton in the English second tier.

While his 30 international goals rank him second in Canada’s history, behind only Juventus striker Jonathan David, this camp is vital. He hasn’t scored for Canada since Oct. 15, 2024, a spell of 11 appearances, and has been passed in the pecking order by Villarreal’s Tani Oluwaseyi and Royal Union Saint-Gilloise’s David.

Promise isn’t in this camp, though, and Larin—shockingly, in some respects—is Canada’s most in-form established striker. Once a vital cog to the 4-4-2 alongside David up top, this camp could be his opportunity to restake his claim in the first-choice lineup. Expect him and Oluwaseyi to share the bulk of minutes alongside David.

Ali Ahmed is also a new star in the Championship following his winter move from the Whitecaps to Norwich City. He’s been electrifying thus far with four goals and two assists in 11 matches and will look to establish himself on the left wing further, having found a goalscoring touch for the first time in his professional career.

Center Back Battle Takes Focus

Ralph Priso impressed at center back for Canada in a Tier-2 January friendly against Guatemala. | Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

If everyone is healthy, Canada has four clear center backs for the World Cup, with Bombito, Cornelius, Jones and Luc De Fougerolles. This camp sees three others challenging for likely just one spot on the final squad.

The biggest questions sit with Chicago Fire’s Joel Waterman, Portland Timbers’ Kamal Miller, and Vancouver Whitecaps’ Ralph Priso. Waterman and Miller were both on the 2022 World Cup squad, but have been passed in the pecking order.

Waterman will have the inside track, given his standout and regular play on a quickly developing Fire side that has scored four goals in four matches this season. He has been a trustworthy player for Marsch, having seen minutes in seven of the last nine matches, while also offering greater height than Miller and more experience than Priso.

Priso only picked up the position late in the 2025 MLS season, but impressed against some of the league’s top attackers, including Son Heung-min, Denis Bouanga and Lionel Messi. Standing on the smaller side at 6'0", his pace, ball-winning abilities and distribution as an ex-midfielder put him in contention, especially after an impressive showing against Guatemala.

Miller is the biggest wild card. A reliable starter at the 2022 World Cup, his form has dipped over the last year under manager Phil Neville with the Timbers, and he played with hesitancy for Canada in January.

Expect all three fringe center backs to play significant minutes and to be under heavy pressure in training. Waterman is the likely fifth, but it will be Priso’s chance to impress.

Form Matters for New Canada Striker, Debuts Await

Aribim Pepple is a new face in Canada’s national team. | Isabelle Field/Getty Images

Even in the penultimate camp before the World Cup, some players could see their Canada debuts, with winger Marcelo Flores, striker Aribim Pepple and goalkeeper Owen Goodman all awaiting their first cap.

Flores enters camp after a tense international decision between Mexico and Canada. Twice capped for Mexico, he filed a one-time switch to play for Canada in February and is fully available.

With three goals and an assist in 775 minutes across all competitions for Tigres in Liga MX, he’s enjoying a productive season as well. Those numbers, along with the confidence Marsch has in his talents, will likely see him pushed for significant minutes as a potential World Cup contributor.

Welcome home, Marcelo! 🏡



Marcelo Flores' one-time switch with FIFA has officially gone through: The Tigres UANL star can now play for the CanMNT 🇨🇦 instead of Mexico 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/rSv5XJtO4b — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) February 11, 2026

Pepple becomes the fifth former player from the Canadian Premier League’s Cavalry FC to reach the national team. After spending time with eight clubs in five seasons, he has 12 goals in 29 matches with Plymouth Argyle in the English third tier this season. He’s proof that Marsch values form, even this close to the World Cup. The talent in this camp will be unlike anything the 23-year-old has ever faced.

Goodman continues to hold the inside lane for the third goalkeeper position. He was recently named to the EFL League One Team of the Week and is playing regularly at 22. It would be tough to see anyone else beat him for the World Cup.

Canada March Roster: International Friendlies vs. Tunisia, Iceland

Goalkeepers

Maxime Crépeau - Orlando City

Owen Goodman - Barnsley

Dayne St. Clair - Inter Miami CF

Defenders

Derek Cornelius - Rangers

Luc de Fougerolles - FCV Dender

Richie Laryea - Toronto FC

Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty - Red Bull New York

Kamal Miller - Portland Timbers

Ralph Priso - Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Niko Sigur - Hadjuk Split

Joel Waterman - Chicago Fire FC

Midfielders

Ali Ahmed - Norwich City

Tajon Buchanan - Villarreal

Mathieu Choinière - LAFC

Marcelo Flores - Tigres UANL

Junior Hoilett - Swindon Town

Ismaël Koné - Sassuolo

Liam Millar - Hull City

Jonathan Osorio - Toronto FC

Nathan Saliba - Anderlecht

Forwards

Jonathan David - Juventus

Daniel Jebbison - Preston North End

Cyle Larin - Southampton

Tani Oluwaseyi - Villarreal

Aribim Pepple - Plymouth Argyle

Jacen Russell-Rowe - Toulouse

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