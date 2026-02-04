‘Like Him or Not’—Didier Deschamps Gives Verdict on Kylian Mbappe Attitude

France national team manager Didier Deschamps has defended Kylian Mbappé for what some perceive to be a “selfish” attitude, stating all strikers need that kind of edge in order to be successful.

The 27-year-old had an eventful first season at Real Madrid—only winning the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in Dec. 2024—but distinguished himself in terms of goalscoring, netting 31 times in La Liga to win the Pichichi Trophy at the first time of asking.

Mbappé is now working under his third manager at the Bernabéu, with Álvaro Arbeloa replacing Xabi Alonso in early January, and is continuing to impress in a central role. But he remains the subject of criticism from some who believe he’s not enough of a team player because he doesn’t track back and help defend.

That stance doesn’t sit well with Deschamps, who defended Mbappé while speaking at the Festival du Journalisme Sportif Laval-Mayenne—a sports journalism festival held in the west of France.

“If you want him to run at least 11 kilometres per game, don't bother, he will not do it.” Deschamps, who will leave his job at the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup, said.

“On the other hand, he has other qualities which are important and decisive... Kylian—whether you like him or not—the youngsters love him. You have the image of a selfish, individualistic guy, and of course a striker must also be selfish, but I can assure you that in the French national team, he acts like a captain."

Mbappe’s Apparent Ego

Former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti previously leapt to the defense of Mbappé, stating in Nov. 2024 that the Frenchman is as level-headed as they come. “Mbappé has no ego. Not at all,” he told L’Equipe. “He came here [Real Madrid’ and immediately integrated well into the team, with his teammates, establishing good relationships with them. He arrived with perfect spirit.”

Nonetheless, Mbappé’s scoring of 40 goals so far this season has not extinguished dissenting voices in the stands and on social media. He’s been criticized by pundits for an apparent lack of work ethic—something that is highlighted each and every time Real Madrid fail to win.

Mbappé has also drawn the ire of Deschamps himself. He was left out of France’s squad in Oct. 2024 to manage his workload, but remained on the sidelines the following month for a breach of discipline.

More recently, he missed France's trip to Iceland because of an ankle injury, though the issue didn’t stop him from playing six days later for Real Madrid. Mbappé then missed France’s win in Azerbaijan, justified at the time as an “inflammation of the right ankle.” Again, he played for Real Madrid that same week.

Mbappe’s On-Field Impact Remains

Despite the questions over his commitment to the national team, Mbappé’s record on the international stage speaks for itself. He has 55 goals to his name from 94 appearances and will head to the World Cup with a clear objective—not only to win the tournament with France, but to also become the competition’s all-time top goalscorer.

Miroslav Klose currently holds that honor, having scored 16 goals across four different World Cups, but Mbappé already has 12 to his name from the two editions he’s played in. Victory at the 2018 World Cup in Russia was accompanied by four goals, before Mbappé took home the Golden Boot in 2022 after scoring eight en-route to another final.

Unfortunately for Mbappé, his hat-trick—comprised of a brace in normal time and a 118th minute penalty that sent the game to a shootout—was in vein as Argentina came out on top, crowning Lionel Messi as a World Cup winner for the first time in his legendary career.

