Dominic Solanke Issues Brutal Man Utd Verdict Ahead of 2025–26 Season
Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke has issued a brutal one-word response after being asked about Manchester United’s chances of finishing in the Premier League’s top four next season.
The Red Devils endured a traumatic 2024–25 campaign as they stumbled to a record-low 15th-place Premier League finish, while also missing out on Champions League qualification and major silverware by losing to Solanke’s Tottenham in the Europa League final.
Things have been gloomy on the red half of Manchester for some time and show few signs of improving in the near future, with Solanke predicting more misery for Ruben Amorim’s side in 2025–26.
Appearing on DA4P’s YouTube channel, the Spurs striker was asked who he thought would finish in the top four next term in no particular order, unsurprisingly plumping for Tottenham first, before naming his former club and current Premier League champions Liverpool.
He proceeded to name Manchester City as his third choice and, while pausing for thought, was asked whether he though Man Utd could feature in next term’s Champions League spots. Solanke smiled and simply replied “nah”, opting for Arsenal instead.
Few can argue against Solanke’s prediction of another season outside the top four for Man Utd given their epic struggles last term, although, while expected, it was bold for the 27-year-old to suggest Spurs would make the cut given they finished 17th in the Premier League last season.
The England international also omitted one of his other former employers in Chelsea, the club at which he began his career. Given the Blues are currently world champions and finished fourth last term, they will be expected to secure Champions League football again next season.