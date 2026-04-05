Dominik Szoboszlai Issues Firm Response to Real Madrid Transfer Rumors

Dominik Szoboszlai has helped tame transfer talk ahead of the summer window by reaffirming his love for Liverpool, with Real Madrid reportedly monitoring his contract situation at Anfield.

Szoboszlai has been the Reds’ standout player during a bitterly disappointing 2025–26 campaign that promised so much. They’ve embarked on a hopeless Premier League title defense, and only an unlikely conquest of the continent via Champions League glory will offer Arne Slot’s side salvation.

On Saturday, Liverpool were dumped out of the FA Cup at the quarterfinal stage following an emphatic 4–0 defeat at Manchester City, after which Szoboszlai questioned the mentality of his teammates and said the Reds went missing at the Etihad Stadium.

Still, Szoboszlai remains committed to the Merseyside club and seemingly isn’t tempted, at this time, by the allure of Los Blancos—unlike, it seems, Chelsea counterpart Enzo Fernández.

Szoboszlai Reaffirms Liverpool Love

Szoboszlai isn’t planning on switching Merseyside for Madrid. | Steven Halliwell/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Transfer talk surrounding Szoboszlai has spawned primarily becuase of the midfielder’s contract situation. His current deal expires in 2028, but his performances over the past couple of seasons warrant a lucrative extension.

Mohamed Salah’s impending exit means Liverpool will have more wiggle room in negotiations with Szoboszlai’s camp, with the Hungarian expected to emerge as one the Reds’ highest-paid players.

And while rumors regarding his future won’t dissipate until Szoboszlai has signed on the dotted line, the 25-year-old has reasserted his love for Liverpool in an interview with the Liverpool Echo.

“I love being here,” he said. “My family is happy, I love the club, I love the fans, I love to play for this club and that is it.”

Links to Madrid have only been tenuous, but Hungary manager Marco Rossi stoked the deepest fears of Liverpool supporters back in February when he said that Szoboszlai “dreams” of one day playing for the La Liga giants.

That day isn’t imminent, it would appear.

Midfield Alternatives for Madrid This Summer?

Rodri has told Madrid to come and get him. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Talk of Real Madrid pursuing Szoboszlai has merely been speculative, but Los Blancos are expected to regenerate their midfield this summer.

They haven’t yet fully committed to replacing either Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić, although Aurélien Tchouaméni has come on nicely this season. Young home-grown talent Thiago Pitarch has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough in recent home.

Madrid, expected to buy-back Nico Paz from Como, will seemingly have their fair share of more than willing options. Chelsea’s Moisés Caicedo is the latest to declare his admiration for the 15-time European champions, joining teammate Fernández, and Rodri.

Fernández’s questioning of his Blues future forced Liam Rosenior to act, suspending him for two games, while Pep Guardiola has said he won’t stand in Rodri’s way if Madrid make a move this summer.

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