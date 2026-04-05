‘Not What People Think’—Liam Rosenior Defends Jolly Chelsea Outcast Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior insisted that he maintains a good relationship with “top, top guy” Enzo Fernández, cryptically warning that “things aren’t what people maybe think they are.”

Rosenior revealed on Friday that Fernández would miss the next two matches as punishment for comments made regarding his future at Chelsea and links to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The English coach was at pains to point out that he was far from the driving force behind a “joint decision” to sanction Fernández in the buildup to Chelsea’s FA Cup tie with Port Vale. After the 7–0 thrashing, watched by the grinning midfielder from the sidelines, Rosenior once again took a defensive stance on his outspoken star.

“I made it really clear yesterday what I think of him as a person. He’s a top, top guy,” Rosenior gushed.

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“In the right time, in the right moment—which isn’t now, going through what we’ve gone through—I’m sure the discussion will happen in terms of what’s been said between me and Enzo. Enzo and I are in a very good place. I saw him today, had a really good conversation with him today one-to-one, and things aren’t what people maybe think they are.”

Rosenior Responds to Backlash From Fernandez’s Agent

It has not been an easy few weeks for Liam Rosenior. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Swiftly after news of Fernández’s suspension was made public on Friday morning, the player’s agent, former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore, publicly defended his client. The retired Argentina international claimed to have received “no real reason or justification” for a punishment which he argued was “far too harsh.”

Pastore’s complaints circled around the specific comments Fernández made in one particular interview. When quizzed on his dream destination to live in outside London, the Argentine replied: “I’d like to live in Spain, I really like Madrid; it reminds me of Buenos Aires. Players live where they want. I’d live in Madrid. I get by in English, but I’d be more comfortable in Spanish.”

Pointing specifically to those quotes, Pastore declared: “He only mentions Madrid, the city, because he was asked which European city he’d like to live in one day, and he said Madrid because of the language, because it’s similar to Buenos Aires and because it’s logical—it’s only natural for an Argentine to say that—and also because of the culture, the weather ... but at no point does he say he wants to leave Chelsea or London.”

However, Fernández had also deliberately left the door open to a potential summer transfer when explicitly asked about Real Madrid, the club, in other interviews over recent weeks.

Rosenior had little time for Pastore’s retort.

“That’s his opinion,” Chelsea’s manager sniffed. “I don’t have anything to say on someone else’s opinion. Enzo knows what I think of him and it was brilliant to see him here to support the players today.”

Chelsea’s New Leader in Fernandez’s Absence

Cole Palmer captained Chelsea against Port Vale. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

By sidelining Fernández, Rosenior had not only robbed himself of the team’s second-top scorer and leading assist provider, but also Chelsea’s vice captain. While first-choice skipper Reece James remained absent through injury rather than ill-discipline, Rosenior had to appoint a new leader. He turned to the unassuming figure of Cole Palmer.

“I think it’s a natural step for Cole where he is in his career,” Chelsea’s manager beamed. “He shows leadership. You have different types of leadership. You have players who talk, who organize.

“What Cole does and where he leads is he’s so brave and he’ll take the ball on the pitch. And if he makes a mistake, he’ll take the ball and be positive again. That reflects what I want in this team. I felt Cole led the team magnificently in the game today.”

Rosenior also highlighted Palmer’s prodigious work ethic off the ball against the side rooted to the foot of England’s third tier. “If you watch the game today with Cole or with João [Pedro], they’re tracking back, they’re chasing back into their own box. Pedro was making tackles in his own box.

“You have to go back to basics. I felt the players in terms of the fundamentals of the game today were very, very good and Cole led by example.”

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