Dream Transfer: Alexander Isak to Man Utd
Manchester United have improved the squad in key attacking positions so far this summer thanks to the acquisitions of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.
There were a myriad of problems last season, but the main one was scoring goals. United managed just 44 across 38 Premier League games, the fewest ever in the post-1992 era and the fewest in any league season since 1973–74, a campaign which infamously ended in relegation.
Between them last term, for Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford respectively, Cunha and Mbeumo managed 49 goals and assists in the league.
It is expected the pair will line up alongside each other as the split No. 10s in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system, potentially pushing Bruno Fernandes into a deeper No. 8 role in central midfield. But United still need more and scoring goals is a bigger priority than strengthening defensively.
A No. 9, therefore, would be the ideal next signing. The dream would be Alexander Isak.
Proven Goalscorer
Isak is the exact kind of signing that United would have made under Sir Alex Ferguson, whose best big-money buys were often those proven to be successful in the Premier League with other clubs—think Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand, Robin van Persie, Roy Keane, Dwight Yorke and many more.
Isak is exactly that. His 23 Premier League goals in 2024–25 was second only to Mohamed Salah (29) and ahead of Erling Haaland (22). The Swede had also previously netted 21 in the league in 2023–24, demonstrating his ability to be consistent from one year to the next.
He has a bit of everything; physical height, pace, natural finishing ability and impressive work rate, and would be a perfect focal point with Cunha and Mbeumo operating in the creative spaces behind.
Isak bullied Liverpool in last season’s Carabao Cup final. That alone would have United fans purring.
Not a Copy of Hojlund
United reportedly considered pursuing Liam Delap at the start of the transfer window, but the England Under-21 international, who had a low-hanging release clause triggered by Chelsea, was too similar to Rasmus Højlund.
Højlund showed his potential to be a top striker when he scored 16 times in a debut season limited by untimely injuries. But he remains raw and unpolished, much like Delap, while there is significant overlap in style as bruising penalty-box strikers.
Signing Delap, or another young striker with potential, isn’t immediately beneficial, whereas Isak, 26 in September, is pretty much the finished article.
Højlund isn’t a lost cause, but the arrival of someone more senior would take the pressure off the 22-year-old Dane and afford him the slack that he probably needs in the short-term while somebody else better able to handle it is in the spotlight.
Above all, United also need depth up front. Joshua Zirkzee wound up playing as a No. 9 for large chunks of last season, but was clearly more comfortable as a No. 10. That left Højlund as the only option at a time when his confidence was on the floor.
Potentially Available
Signing Isak was a pipedream, until suddenly it felt feasible. Despite Newcastle’s attempts to make him the highest-paid player in their history, he is reported to turned down those advances in favour of considering a move away from the club instead.
But the options for him have suddenly decreased. Liverpool and Arsenal were the clubs showing most interest earlier in the summer, yet Liverpool have just laid down £79 million ($107 million) on Hugo Ekitiké, while Arsenal will imminently be doing similar with Viktor Gyökeres—£63.9 million ($86.6 million). The likelihood of either going straight back into the market for Isak seems slim, even if reports suggest Liverpool are at least considering the options.
Although United have budget limitations and have invested £133.5 million ($180.9 million) in Cunha and Mbeumo, the finances could be feasible. Further buys are expected to require sales and Isak could well command a British record fee in excess of Liverpool’s £116 million ($157.2 million) capture of Florian Wirtz, but United do have players to move on.
The club hasn’t secured a guaranteed permanent transfer fee for Marcus Rashford, who was loaned to Barcelona with the option to buy, but all of his wages are expected to be covered by the Catalan giants, which is a vast saving. Jadon Sancho, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia could collectively command fees up to £100 million (£135.5 million) if United negotiate well.
There would be a lot of ifs, buts and maybe, yet it is not completely out of the question.