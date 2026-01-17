Dro Fernandez: Barcelona Wonderkid ‘Nearing Agreement’ With Top European Rival

Barcelona youngster Dro Fernández is reported to be on the cusp of an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain after communicating his desire to leave the club.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder, highly rated behind the scenes, rocked Barcelona with his recent decision not to extend his contract and instead pursue a move away this month. A release clause of €6 million (£5.2 million, $7 million) leaves Barcelona powerless to stop Dro from leaving.

It was a bitterly disappointing revelation for Barcelona and manager Hansi Flick, who has handed Dro five appearances across all competitions this season, and news of a possible switch to PSG will undoubtedly not go down well either.

Fabrizio Romano claims Dro is close to an agreement over personal terms with the French giants, who are leading clubs from both England and Germany thanks to involvement from manager Luis Enrique.

Enrique was asked about a move for Dro but opted to keep his cards close to his chest. “I don’t know, I don’t answer,” he argued.

Europe’s Elite Chasing Huge Bargain

Dro has made five appearances under Hansi Flick. | Xavi Bonilla/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Dro was a star of Barcelona’s preseason and, having already made his senior breakthrough this season, seemed to be destined for a bright future at Barcelona, who worked hard to try and secure his future.

Talks over a new contract and an increased release clause were held but failed to reach a resolution before Dro turned 18 earlier this month, leaving him free to choose from a number of high-level suitors who would gleefully pay just €6 million for his services.

Alongside PSG, the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City have been touted as suitors, while AS named Borussia Dortmund as the leaders in the race for his signature before the European champions involved themselves.

Dro is believed to have developed concerns about his senior prospects as a central attacking midfielder, given Dani Olmo and Fermín López both sit ahead of him in the current pecking order, and has decided leaving Camp Nou would be best for his career.

The news was a complete surprise to Barcelona, who believe Dro has simply lacked the patience needed to make a real senior breakthrough. Similarities to the €5 million departure of striker Marc Guiu to Chelsea in 2024 have been drawn.

