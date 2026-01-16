Barcelona Set to Lose Top Wonderkid for Just €6 Million—Report

In a shocking development, La Masia gem Dro Fernández is reportedly expected to leave Barcelona before the end of the month, with Bundesliga and Premier League sides interested in the young attacking midfielder.

Seemingly out of nowhere SPORT report that alongside his agent, Dro made the decision to bid farewell to Catalonia during the January transfer window. Dro already informed Hansi Flick of the decision and his €6 million ($6.9 million) release clause is expected to be triggered in the coming days.

The 18-year-old talent impressed Flick during preseason, so much so that he went straight from Barcelona’s U-19 squad to the first team at the start of the 2025–26 term. But after half a season as a professional, the future appears destined to see him leave the club he’s called home since 2022.

Dro has played 148 minutes across five games for Barcelona this term. The youngster featured from the start twice, including in his Champions League debut where he bagged the first assist of his professional career in the club’s rout of Olympiacos.

Yet the young talent hasn’t played since Dec. 2, and after mysteriously being left out of the squad in Barcelona’s Copa del Rey bout against Racing Santander on Thursday, it seems his time donning the Blaugrana shirt is almost over.

Why Dro Fernandez Is Leaving Barcelona

Dro could be living his final hours as a Barcelona player. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona were planning on renewing Dro’s contract with improved terms when the player turned 18. Dro celebrated his birthday on Jan. 12, a day after Barcelona’s Spanish Super Cup triumph, yet sporting director Deco was unable to get the renewal over the line in time.

With his existing release clause at a bargain price, a number of suitors are said to be interested in pursuing Dro, and it was the player himself who reportedly decided to find a new home.

Despite his prominent ascent, Dro is said to be looking for more consistent playing time to continue his development at the professional level. As a natural attacking midfielder, Dro’s path to consistent minutes at Barcelona is blocked by the duo of Fermín López and Dani Olmo.

Dro also had a couple of cameos playing on the left wing, but Raphinha and Marcus Rashford are Flick’s top two options at the position.

The saga brings back memories of when Barcelona lost then-La Masia gem Marc Guiu to Chelsea in the summer of 2024, the most recent example of a high-regarded academy graduate exiting the club.

Although the report suggests Barcelona will make a last ditch effort to keep the young gem, everything points towards Dro—the La Masia player that’s impressed the most this term—leaving the Blaugranas before the end of the transfer window.

