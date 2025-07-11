Real Madrid’s Club World Cup Winners and Losers: Rodrygo Falters As Gonzalo Garcia Shines
There were several standout performances, both good and bad, for Real Madrid at this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.
Less than three weeks after Xabi Alonso was named Real Madrid’s new manager, the La Liga runners-up made the trip to the United States to kick off their Club World Cup campaign. The Spanish giants went on a five-match unbeaten streak under the new boss before falling 4–0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals.
Despite the disappointing exit, Los Blancos made a deep run in the tournament thanks to great efforts from their young talent and new signings. The club could have had a shot at making the final, though, had its superstars showed up when it mattered most.
Check out the biggest winners and losers from Real Madrid’s Club World Cup run.
Winners
Gonzalo García
Let’s start with the obvious: Gonzalo García was Real Madrid’s best player at the Club World Cup. The 21-year-old went from just six first-team appearances ever, to six starts under Alonso in the United States.
García recorded a goal contribution in every match of Real Madrid’s run to the semifinals, tallying a tournament-high four goals and one assist. The Real Madrid Castilla product received high praise from his new manager, who compared him to club legend Raúl.
Although García disappointed in Los Blancos’ defeat to PSG, it does not diminish what the No. 9 accomplished filling in for Kylian Mbappé. He all-but secured his place as the team’s backup striker, putting Endrick’s role in Alonso’s squad under fire.
Dean Huijsen
Dean Huijsen seamlessly transitioned from Bournemouth to Real Madrid. The 20-year-old had less than two weeks with his new squad before he magnificently led Alonso’s defense at the Club World Cup.
The Spain international accepted whatever challenge Alonso threw his way, from a rotating cast of defenders to varying formations. Whether Huijsen was next to natural midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, trying out a back three or playing out from the back, the center back shined in his first appearances in a white shirt.
Perhaps the biggest indicator of Huijsen’s importance came in the semifinals when Real Madrid conceded four goals without their new signing on the pitch. The former Bournemouth defender must learn from his needless red card in the quarterfinals, but otherwise, he is the future leader of the team’s defense moving forward.
Arda Güler
Just a few months ago, Arda Güler was relegated to Real Madrid’s bench. The talented 20-year-old struggled for minutes under Carlo Ancelotti and was never given a proper chance to develop his game since he joined the club as a teenager ahead of the 2023–24 season.
Fast forward to the Club World Cup, and Güler emerged as an irreplaceable starter in Alonso’s XI. The Türkiye international got the nod in all six of Real Madrid’s matches in the United States and recorded one goal and two assists along the way.
Güler brought some much-needed creativity to Real Madrid’s midfield, always looking to find one of his teammates with a clever ball over the top or a pinpoint set piece delivery. His left foot is reason enough to start, and he will become even more important to the team now that Jude Bellingham is set to miss the beginning of the 2025–26 season to undergo shoulder surgery.
Losers
Rodrygo
Rodrygo’s place at Real Madrid became one of the biggest storylines of the summer for the Spanish giants. The Brazilian got the nod in Los Blancos’ Club World Cup opener, set up his side’s only goal and then never started again.
Alonso only gave Rodrygo cameo appearances against RB Salzburg and Dortmund, while he benched the 24-year-old against Pachuca, Juventus and PSG. When asked by the media about Rodrygo’s lack of minutes, the former Bayer Leverkusen manager said it was a “game-by-game decision” that kept the two-time Champions League winner off the pitch.
Rodrygo’s lack of involvement in the United States only put more question marks on his future. Following a notably poor 2024–25 campaign, the Brazil international is seemingly no longer part of the team’s plans moving forward, leaving the door open for a possible move to the Premier League, where Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea have shown interest.
Raúl Asencio
No player’s stock went down more than Raúl Asencio at the Club World Cup. The 22-year-old went from starting almost every match of Ancelotti’s final campaign in charge to stringing together some of the worst individual performances from a Real Madrid defender in quite some time.
Asencio committed a huge blunder in each of his three starts in the United States; the Real Madrid Castilla product conceded a penalty against Al Hilal, was sent off against Pachuca, and then gifted Fabián Ruiz PSG’s opening goal in the semifinals.
If Asencio’s Club World Cup performance showed anything, it’s that the Real Madrid Castilla product does not belong in Alonso’s XI. The center back is now undoubtedly behind Huijsen, Antonio Rüdiger, Éder Militão and possibly even David Alaba in Alonso’s pecking order.
Vinícius Júnior
Much like the entirety of last season, Vinícius Júnior failed to impress at the Club World Cup. The winger did not have an overwhelmingly bad tournament, but his production was abysmal by his standards.
In 456 minutes in the United States, Vinícius Júnior bagged just one goal and one assist, both in Real Madrid’s 3–0 victory over RB Salzburg. In his other five appearances, the Brazilian could not get on the scoresheet. The 24-year-old also underwhelmed without the ball, often coming under fire for his poor defensive work-rate and disinterest in pressing or tracking back.
Vinícius Júnior’s Club World Cup form is a far cry from the forward’s 2023–24 Ballon d’Or-worthy season. Whether it’s taking too many touches in the final third, sending a weak effort at goal or failing to link up with his teammates, Vinícius Júnior lacked quality with the ball at his feet.
