Endrick Wonder Goal Prompts Huge Real Madrid Reaction—And Could Have Brazil Implications

Endrick has gotten off to a flying start at Lyon, and his latest sensational goal had Real Madrid players singing his praises on social media.

The Brazilian joined the French outfit on loan in January and has already found the back of the net five times in as many appearances. Endrick scored the match winner in his debut, bagged a hat trick in his second-ever Ligue 1 game and most recently fired an absolute missile from distance into the roof of the net to send his team to the French Cup quarterfinals.

The teenager posted on Instagram following the spectacular goal, prompting quick reactions out of his teammates back at Real Madrid. Vinicius Junior commented “DK our monster,” while fellow countryman Rodrygo wrote, “He doesn’t stop!!!!”

Jude Bellingham jumped in as well, labeling Endrick “Super Bob,” referring to the forward’s Bobby Charlton-inspired nickname, created after he admitted the former Manchester United player was one of his idols.

The vocal support from three of the biggest stars on Real Madrid bodes well for Endrick’s future when he returns to the Bernabéu at the end of the season, but will his situation at the biggest club in the world improve?

Endrick’s Loyalty to Real Madrid Might Compromise His Future

Endrick only logged 99 minutes in 2025–26 before joining Lyon. | Oliver Chassignole/AFP/Getty Images

Despite his instant success at Lyon, Endrick has always made a point to pledge his commitment to Real Madrid. The No. 9 has high hopes for his future with the 15-time European champions, and is using this time on loan to develop his game so he can return to the Spanish capital a better all-around player.

Yet even if he continues his electric form over the next four months, Endrick is still looking at a backup role—if that—once he rejoins Álvaro Arbeloa’s ranks. With Kylian Mbappé leading the team’s line alongside Vinicius Jr, there is simply no room for the wonderkid in the XI.

Sure, Endrick could get the nod in Copa del Rey matches or in other games in the rare instances Mbappé is rested or injured, but his starts would hardly be consistent. Even his minutes off the bench would be up for debate, considering Gonzalo García’s rise to prominence ever since the Club World Cup.

Endrick, then, is looking at another season spent largely on the bench at Real Madrid, when he could be lighting up the pitch for another team willing to play him week in and week out. After such success at Lyon, more clubs will be interested in snagging the striker’s signature, even on a temporary basis, leaving the youngster potentially on the verge of what could be a career-defining decision.

Could Endrick’s Return to Form Lead to a Brazil Call Up?

Endrick has yet to be called-up since Carlo Ancelotti took charge of Brazil. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Endrick’s lack of playing time for Real Madrid over the last year and a half trickled down to the Seleção. The Brazil international, who had recorded three goals in 14 appearances for the Brazil national team before Carlo Ancelotti took charge, has not been called up since last March.

The Italian boss has overlooked Endrick during each international window, instead favoring the likes of João Pedro and Matheus Cunha. Yet his recent scintillating form has seemingly caught Ancelotti’s eye.

El Chiringuito report the 66-year-old is planning to call up Endrick for the March international window. The Seleção are set to play friendlies against France and Croatia in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Before his move to Lyon, Endrick had virtually no hope of making Ancelotti’s squad for this summer’s tournament; after all, he had played just 99 minutes in 2025–26 at Real Madrid. If he indeed represents Brazil in March and impresses, though, the young talent can suddenly start dreaming of playing in his first World Cup.

