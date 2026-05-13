England’s Attacking Midfield Options—Ranked

A welcome conundrum for any manager is an abundance of options in one single position.

For England boss Thomas Tuchel, that headache comes at the top of midfield. The Three Lions are blessed with some of the game’s premier attacking midfielders, with a number of superstars fighting for just a handful of seats on the plane for the 2026 World Cup.

Here, Sports Illustrated ranked England’s best attacking midfield options.

10. James Maddison

Injuries have limited James Maddison’s international chances. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Among the primary victims of England’s excess in attacking midfield, James Maddison has not represented his country since the summer of 2024, when he was one of an unlucky few to be dumped out of Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 at the last minute.



After missing almost the entirety of the 2025–26 season with a serious knee injury, Maddison is yet to get the chance to impress new boss Thomas Tuchel, whose prior experience in the Premier League will ensure he is familiar with Maddison’s qualities.



A silky playmaker when operating at his peak, Maddison will hope to reignite his international career over the coming years.

9. Ethan Nwaneri

Ethan Nwaneri has dazzled at youth level. | Izzy Poles/AMA/Getty Images

Ethan Nwaneri’s experience of senior soccer has come at youth level, having enjoyed several dazzling years rising through the ranks of the England setup.



Long hailed as perhaps the standout English talent of his age, Nwaneri has made his impact known at senior level with Arsenal, spending his time switching between his natural position in the 10 and out as a right winger. The Gunners have incredibly high hopes for Nwaneri, and rightly so.



Nwaneri will be a key part of the England squad in the future, and his chance to prove himself is inching ever closer.

8. Omari Hutchinson

Omari Hutchinson has two caps for Jamaica. | ANP/Getty Images

Omari Hutchinson made two appearances for Jamaica in 2023 but soon confirmed his desire to focus on England. He is still awaiting a first senior cap.



The 22-year-old is a graduate of the Arsenal academy and spent time with Chelsea, but it was a switch to Ipswich Town that gave Hutchinson the platform to break into the senior game. A big-money move to Nottingham Forest followed in the summer of 2025.



Hutchinson, comfortable across the entire forward line, is at his best when dribbling at defenders, capable of breezing past anyone and racking up both goals and assists.

7. Mason Mount

Mason Mount is fighting for his England future. | David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Mason Mount has fallen a long way down the England pecking order following his nightmarish move to Manchester United. A flurry of nagging injuries and a string of disjointed team performances have left him out of the international picture for some time, with his last appearance coming at the 2022 World Cup.



However, the appointment of Tuchel offers a glimmer of hope. The indefatigable midfielder was the former Chelsea manager’s most-used player at Stamford Bridge and the pair enjoyed a strong working relationship.



Tuchel will be desperate for Mount to prove his fitness once and for all, but the level of competition above him in the pecking order means more on-field product is needed as well.

6. Phil Foden

Tuchel has tried to make Phil Foden work. | Michael Regan/The FA/Getty Images

Few players have frustrated England fans quite like Phil Foden.



The 2023–24 Premier League Player of the Season boasts a quality few on the planet can match, but actually bringing that out of him has been particularly difficult in recent seasons. Foden has enjoyed bursts of form at club level, but on the international stage, things have been a constant struggle. Tuchel has openly admitted the level Foden produces in training is rarely replicated on the pitch.



There’s game-changing quality in there somewhere, but the Manchester City midfielder needs to find consistency to reach the next level.

5. Morgan Gibbs-White

Morgan Gibbs-White is a silky operator. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Morgan Gibbs-White starred for England at youth level, winning both the U17 World Cup and the U21 European Championship, and his standout performances for Nottingham Forest side have finally seen him make his mark with the senior team.



Often a victim of his club’s struggles, Gibbs-White has long been of interest to England’s elite sides who recognize his ability to impact games at the highest level.



Gibbs-White is an all-round threat on the pitch, having recently added a ruthless goalscoring streak to go along with a smart eye for a pass.

4. Morgan Rogers

Morgan Rogers is a one-man wrecking ball. | James Gill-Danehouse/Getty Images

Making the move from Championship Middlesbrough to an up-and-coming Aston Villa side wasn’t straightforward for Rogers, but he took little time to settle in the Midlands.



A lively end to the 2023–24 season was followed by an exceptional second year and an equally thrilling year three, with Rogers blossoming into an undroppable figure for Villa, who now flying under Unai Emery in both the Premier League and in Europe.



He’s operated as both a No. 10 and a shadow striker for the Villans, and he has the technical quality, athleticism and confidence to thrive on the international stage.

3. Eberechi Eze

Eberechi Eze has quietly risen up the ranks. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

Eberechi Eze’s stock has risen sharply over the past few years, and he featured regularly as a substitute at Euro 2024 and in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, often making an impact with his tricky feet, direct runs and eye for goal.



The talented forward—equally comfortable as a No. 10 or on the left flank—developed his skills at Crystal Palace, earning a reputation as an unstoppable dribbler and scorer of spectacular goals.



Since moving to Arsenal last summer, the same battle for minutes present on the international stage has caused plenty of problems for Eze at club level, but he has started to find his feet at the right time.

2. Cole Palmer

Injury has held Cole Palmer back. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Cole Palmer’s remarkable debut campaign at Chelsea in 2023–24 meant Southgate had no choice but to include the attacking midfielder in his Euro 2024 squad. Fans were left disappointed not to see him handed more minutes after an assist in the semifinal and goal in the final—both off the bench.



Some outrageous form at club level—37 goals and 20 assists in his first two full Premier League seasons with Chelsea—have helped Palmer retain his reputation throughout a troubled 2025–26, which has been plagued by injuries.



A fully fit Palmer has the potential to be one of the best players in the world but, if he can’t prove himself in time, many of those below him in the pecking order will slip above him for the World Cup.

1. Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is one of the world’s best. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

Jude Bellingham’s meteoric rise has been nothing short of astonishing—though, in truth, it’s hardly surprising.



The Real Madrid superstar has looked destined for the very top ever since pulling on a Birmingham City shirt, and he’s already proven his ability to dictate games for England on the international stage.



While not at his absolute best at Euro 2024, he was still pivotal in helping England progress from the group stage to the final, highlighted by his extraordinary stoppage-time overhead kick in the last 16.



Bellingham remains the game-changer for England and he has often enjoyed reprising that role at the Bernabéu.

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