England Manager Reveals Marc Guehi Reaction to Failed Liverpool Transfer
England manager Thomas Tuchel has praised Marc Guéhi’s attitude in the wake of seeing his proposed move to Liverpool falling apart on transfer Deadline Day.
Guéhi was different from several of the summer’s other big transfer sagas in that he never publicly expressed his desire to leave Crystal Palace, whereas Viktor Gyökeres, Alexander Isak and Yoane Wissa all took extra measures to put pressure on their respective teams.
The centre back appeared on course to join Liverpool in the final hours of the summer transfer window, only for Palace to pull the plug when they couldn’t secure a replacement in time.
Guéhi, who is still expected to leave Selhurst Park by next summer at the latest when his contract expires, has taken the setback in his stride and is now with England ahead of the international double-header against Andorra and Serbia this month.
“We had a chat with him,” Tuchel told reporters on Friday. “He looks absolutely fine. Very impressive on the field. He’s the main driver of Palace’s success, captain and the leader. He’s continued this in camp [with England]. He handles it with respect and grace and a brilliant attitude.”
Palace manager Oliver Glasner had been vocal about Guéhi’s situation, stressing his belief that it was of the utmost importance for the Eagles for the ex-Chelsea academy star to stay.
“I told the chairman we have to keep Marc if we want to play a successful season. We have no chance to find the right replacement in one day [before the transfer deadline]. We all agreed that we just sell Marc if we have the right replacement in the building,” Glasner told BBC Sport last weekend.
Liverpool face their own centre back uncertainty over Ibrahima Konaté, who is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. It hasn’t helped that the Frenchman hasn’t had the best start to the campaign either.