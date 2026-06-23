England Player Ratings vs. Ghana: Black Stars Tame Timid Three Lions

England was unable to break down a stubborn Ghana defense at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, with the Black Stars holding the Three Lions to a goalless draw.

After the exuberance England offered on Matchday 1, the majority projected a procession in Boston, but Carlos Queiroz had other ideas. He’d seen his Iran side thumped 6–2 by the Three Lions in Qatar, and the wily manager was intent on ensuring the overwhelming favorites suffered in the sodden climate of Massachusetts.

A stop-start first half, not helped by the most farcical of ’hydration breaks,’ was nothing short of an eye-sore. England was completely stymied by the depth and diligence of Ghana’s defensive block, yet there was an expectation that things would get easier once Thomas Tuchel "got into" his players at halftime and the bench was used.

There was no immediate shift in momentum, with England continuing to toil against the rugged opponent. Tuchel’s changes came and went without altering Ghana’s comfort, who started to feel it could win the game as the German loaded the pitch with attacking players.

And while the Three Lions pushed hard in the closing stages, creating their best moments of the contest, Ghana was good value for its point, which should guarantee its spot in the round of 32.

The One Thing We Can’t Ignore

England was held by an impressive Ghana. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

England supporters understandably allowed themselves to get carried away after their 4–2 victory over Croatia, with expectations surrounding Tuchel’s Three Lions rampant heading into this fixture.

Thus, there will inevitability be some riposte after such a drab and uninspiring showing, albeit one hardly unfamiliar. England has drawn each of its four second group stage games at major tournaments in similarly bleak fashion.

Sometimes you can simply come up against inspired opponents who prove to be mightily difficult to beat. England was stumped against an imposing Ghana outfit coached by a man who’s seen it all. Perhaps alternative profiles would’ve helped here, such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer, but Tuchel wasn’t exactly bereft of difference-makers who are more than capable of unpicking defenses off the bench.

The German just didn’t seen to get the right balance here, but England is unlikely to encounter opponents such as Queiroz’s Black Stars further down the road. It’s also evident that if they do, having Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka in from the start, not to mention surging left back Nico O’Reilly, will make a huge difference.

Frustrating? Sure. Fatal? Absolutely not.

England Player Ratings vs. Ghana (4-2-3-1)

No joy for England‘s captain at Gillette Stadium. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Jordan Pickford—7.1: Just about overcame a hairy moment in the second half, when he was left in No Man’s Land with Ghana breaking in behind. Otherwise had little to do.

RB: Reece James—7.5: Too casual at times, both offensively and defensively. England needed much more from James as a crosser, who failed to hit the mark far too often.

CB: Ezri Konsa—7.3: Steady enough from the Aston Villa man, but got away with a desperate lunge that should've resulted in a Ghana penalty.

CB: Marc Guéhi—8.0: While Ghana didn’t offer much going forward, this was still an impressively composed showing from Guéhi on his return to the team.

LB: Djed Spence—7.0: Clearly liked by Tuchel, but his inclusion didn’t make too much sense for a game like this. While Spence offers speed in defensive transition, he had little impact in possession.

CM: Elliot Anderson—7.3: Ghana certainly made life difficult for Anderson, with Queiroz earmarking the Nottingham Forest star as the man his team needed to tame to help disrupt England’s flow.

CM: Declan Rice—8.1: Offered security in defensive transition when Tuchel went aggressive late in the game, but wasn’t particularly effective against Ghana’s deep block.

RW: Noni Madueke—6.5: There was just one occasion when Madueke bypassed Gideon Mensah. Otherwise, he was crowded out or bereft of the requisite quality to combine around his markers.

AM: Jude Bellingham—6.0: Nothing like his performance against Croatia, when Bellingham performed with the swagger of a superstar. Ghana neutralized England’s No. 10, but his defensive effort after the restart should be commended.

LW: Anthony Gordon—7.0: Started brightly but was quickly hushed by Ghana’s impressive right back Marvin Senaya. Supporters were waiting rather impatiently for Marcus Rashford.

ST: Harry Kane—6.3: Had so few sights of goal, then blazed over wildly with a gilt-edge chance late on. Would’ve been desperate to impress at the home of his New England Patriots, too.

SUB: Bukayo Saka (65’ for Gordon)—6.9: Might not yet be fully fit, but his presence made a difference. One of few England players to test Ghana’s reserve goalkeeper.

SUB: Nico O’Reilly (65’ for Spence)—7.2: Came ever so close to breaking the deadlock late on, but his header rattled the woodwork.

SUB: Morgan Rogers (73’ for Bellingham)—5.9: Produced a couple of moments of quality late in the game.

SUB: Eberechi Eze (73’ for Anderson)—6.4: Once surrendered possession which led to Ghana’s most dangerous breakaway of the contest.

SUB: Marcus Rashford (87’ for Madueke)—N/A

Subs not used: Dean Henderson (GK), James Trafford (GK), Dan Burn, Jarell Quansah, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, John Stones.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Bellingham cut a frustrated figure. | Marcel Bonte/Soccrates/Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel needed so much more from his wide players here, especially with Ghana congesting the center of the pitch so doggedly. When England was able to isolate Anthony Gordon and Noni Madueke out wide, both struggled one-on-one against their respective fullback, contributing to the Three Lions’ attacking malaise.

and out wide, both struggled one-on-one against their respective fullback, contributing to the Three Lions’ attacking malaise. Jude Bellingham ran amok on Matchday 1, but the compactness of Ghana’s block facilitated a mightily frustrating outing for the Brummie-born superstar. England’s No. 10 occasionally wasn’t subtle enough in tight spaces and perhaps could’ve been daring with his surges in behind. Overall, Bellingham was unable to hurt Queiroz’s side.

ran amok on Matchday 1, but the compactness of Ghana’s block facilitated a mightily frustrating outing for the Brummie-born superstar. England’s No. 10 occasionally wasn’t subtle enough in tight spaces and perhaps could’ve been daring with his surges in behind. Overall, Bellingham was unable to hurt Queiroz’s side. Such a measured showing from Marc Guéhi will certainly give Thomas Tuchel something to think about, given that he opted for John Stones alongside Ezri Konsa on Matchday 1. Guéhi has major tournament experience and was largely brilliant for Manchester City, excluding that woeful error at Everton. He must make up half of England’s centerback pairing.

The Numbers That Explain England’s Frustrating Evening

Despite enjoying a whopping 78% of the ball in the first half, England failed to register a single shot on target and was limited to just 0.27 xG in the first half.

and was limited to just in the first half. This was the first match at the 2026 World Cup not to have a shot on target in the opening 45 minutes.

at the 2026 World Cup in the England’s set-piece threat was lauded pre-tournament, and it came to the fore on Matchday 1. However, Ghana’s aerial prowess meant the Three Lions had no joy from dead-ball situations, astutely defending nine corners.

England eventually mustered 1.29 xG, a healthy 0.45 of which was generated in the same sequence that culminated in Harry Kane missing from close range.

Statistic England Ghana Possession 79% 21% Expected Goals (xG) 1.28 0.29 Total Shots 19 2 Shots on Target 3 1 Big Chances 2 1 Passing Accuracy 93% 74% Fouls Committed 14 24 Corners 9 2

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