England Squad for October UEFA Nations League Matches
England's interim head coach Lee Carsley announced his 25-man squad for the Three Lions' upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures.
Carsley's squad features plenty of familiar faces, including England's captain Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Jordan Pickford and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Cole Palmer and Conor Gallagher will look to break into Carsley's XI after impressive performances for Chelsea and Atlético Madrid respectively.
The Three Lions get a big boost with the return of Jude Bellingham and Kyle Walker after the pair missed out due to injury in September. Tottenham Hotspur's Dominic Solanke also comes into the squad for the first time since 2017. The striker has three goals in six appearances across all competitions this season.
James Maddison, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford and Jarrod Bowen were all left out of the squad. The Manchester United teammates have struggled to find consistency this season; Rashford only has one Premier League goal and Maguire has only started two fixtures for Erik ten Hag amid the arrival of Matthijs de Ligt.
England faces Greece on Thursday, Oct. 10, and Finland on Sunday, Oct. 13. Ahead of the October international break, the Three Lions sit level with Greece atop the table in League B, Group 2.
England Squad for October UEFA Nations League Matches
Goalkeepers
- Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace)
- Jordan Pickford (Everton)
- Nick Pope (Newcastle United)
Defenders
- Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
- Levi Colwill (Chelsea)
- Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace)
- Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa)
- Rico Lewis (Manchester City)
- John Stones (Manchester City)
- Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
Midfielders
- Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)
- Phil Foden (Manchester City)
- Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid)
- Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)
- Angel Gomes (Lille)
- Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United)
- Cole Palmer (Chelsea)
- Declan Rice (Arsenal)
Forwards
- Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United)
- Jack Grealish (Manchester City)
- Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)
- Noni Madueke (Chelsea)
- Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
- Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur)
- Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)