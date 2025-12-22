‘Focused’ England Star Breaks Silence on Jude Bellingham, World Cup No. 10 Debate
Morgan Rogers has refused to be drawn into discussions over competition with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer for an England starting berth at the 2026 World Cup.
The Aston Villa attacking midfielder has been in exceptional form this season and once again starred for the surprise Premier League title challengers on Sunday. Two exquisite efforts clinched a 2–1 victory over Manchester United and secured Rogers back-to-back braces.
Rogers has seven goals and three assists in 17 Premier League outings this term and his outstanding displays have already caught the eye of England manager Thomas Tuchel, who has named the Villa man in four of his previous five starting lineups.
Given his current form, he appears a shoo-in to not only travel to North America next summer, but be a key feature for England at the tournament. However, the competition is fierce.
Foden has upped his game this season after a quiet 2024–25 campaign, Bellingham remains an essential asset for Real Madrid, Palmer has returned after an injury-hit start to the term and Eberechi Eze is another option in the No.10 position.
With Tuchel only utilising one attacking midfielder in his system, there are no guarantees for Rogers—even following such extraordinary performances.
Rogers Sidesteps England Talk
“I just focus on myself and try to improve,” Rogers told BBC Sport when quizzed about the battle for England’s No.10 role. “Find my form, find my best level every game and see where that takes me. There’s a whole heap of quality out there and I’m just trying to compete. I’m just giving my all.”
He also told Sky Sports: “I play football to try and fulfil my potential and be the best version of myself as possible. I try my hardest, sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t, but I keep working hard and wherever it takes me, it takes me.”
Phil Jones: Rogers Should Start at 2026 World Cup
Speaking on Sports Illustrated Football Club, ex-Manchester United and England defender Phil Jones tipped Rogers to secure the starting spot for England at the World Cup, insisting he’s performing at a higher standard than Bellingham right now.
“He would be my No.10 in the World Cup,” said Jones. “I know it’s an unpopular decision, and I know he probably won’t because Jude Bellingham is at Real Madrid. Hopefully that doesn’t influence it, but I’m doubling down on it.
“I think [Rogers] has been the player who I’ve enjoyed watching the most over the last six months. I’ve really, really enjoyed his performance. I love the way he plays, I love his character, I love the way he handles himself on the pitch.
“He’s powerful, he’s quick, he’s strong, he scores goals left foot, right foot. I think he’s more powerful than Bellingham. I think at the minute he’s scoring more goals than Jude Bellingham. He’s having more of an influence on the game than Jude Bellingham.”