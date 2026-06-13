England’s World Cup Preparations Thrown Into Chaos in Bizarre Circumstances

England stars saw a number of pairs of match boots stolen from a team vehicle in Kansas City, Missouri, less than one week before their World Cup opener against Croatia.

“We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City with items missing this evening,” a police statement read.

According to the Daily Mail, the equipment, including tournament balls and other training apparatus, was being transported from Florida to Missouri as the Three Lions set up their base for the World Cup, only for the vehicle carrying the items to be targeted as it awaited unloading at the final destination.

Player footwear was among the most important equipment stolen during the incident. The Athletic note the majority of the items have since been recovered.

ESPN add that two suspects have been taken into custody. “The investigation is ongoing,” said the the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.

England Avoids Massive Complication

England arrives at the tournament in strong form. | Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty Images

The England squad are due to hold a public training session at the Swope Soccer Village on Saturday, although whether this incident will complicate plans remains to be seen.

Thomas Tuchel’s side now have five days to prepare for their opening fixture against Croatia on June 17. Thankfully, it appears as though the team’s biggest names will have all their necessary gear to ensure their preparations are not thoroughly disrupted.

Many elite players often wear custom boots, some even specifically sculpted around that player’s foot to ensure the perfect fit. Clearly, to lose equipment of that value would have a significant impact just days before a World Cup opener.

Similarly, many players will have gear suited to the specific nature of the grass in any given stadium, designed to try and maximize every possible detail at this summer’s tournament.

Once team officials take stock of the recovered goods, they will be released to Tuchel and his coaching staff to help in drills and training sessions. Again, whether any plans will be impacted by the theft is up in the air.

England officials will do their best to shield the team from this issue, keen to let the players focus solely on their on-field duties.

After Wednesday’s opener against Croatia, FIFA’s fourth-ranked nation have six days to prepare for a game against Ghana, before closing out the group stage against Panama on June 27.

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