‘Entire Mess Is on Ineos’—Social Media Reacts to Ruben Amorim Axing
Manchester United have taken the decision to remove Ruben Amorim from his role after an extremely underwhelming first half of the 2025–26 campaign.
Performances and results were dismal under the Portuguese coach last term and while there were slight improvements during a first full campaign on the touchline, the Red Devils were still miles off the standards expected at one of the world’s biggest clubs.
The 1–1 draw with Leeds United and Amorim’s subsequent rant about his job title proved the final straw for United’s higher-ups, who confirmed the termination of his contract on Monday morning.
Unsurprisingly, the decision caused a stir on the battlegrounds of social media. Here’s the best of the immediate reaction.
The Right Call
While the decision to dismiss Amorim has not been universally appreciated, it’s hard to ignore just how dreadful performances were under the ex-Sporting CP manager. For some, sympathy was not forthcoming.
The data is pretty damning. Amorim is statistically one of the worst managers in the club’s history and there were few signs of things improving in the near future. The 40-year-old can have few complaints based on his record.
Bigger Issues at Old Trafford
Terrible results are inescapable but Amorim’s sacking has left supporters questioning the club’s hierarchy—especially following Amorim’s comments after the Leeds match.
Many believe that not all blame can lie at his door.
Who Next?
Naturally, attention now turns to who will replace Amorim. The club’s Under-18s coach and ex-midfielder Darren Fletcher will take interim charge, but who will be the long-term successor to Amorim? And, more importantly, will they be able to succeed where others have failed?