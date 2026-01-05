Ruben Amorim Sacked by Man Utd After Spectacular Rant
Manchester United have confirmed the departure of Ruben Amorim in the aftermath of his incendiary comments.
Just days after Chelsea parted ways with manager Enzo Maresca in the wake of his decision to air his frustrations in public, Amorim risked incurring the wrath of the United hierarchy with a stunning outburst of his own.
Rejecting his job title of ‘head coach’ in favour of the term ‘manager,’ Amorim challenged those above him to “do their jobs,” taking aim specifically at the scouting department and sporting director Jason Wilcox.
Emergency talks between those above him were quickly held and the decision has been made to part ways with Amorim.
“With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change,” a brief statement read. “This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.
“The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.”
Former United midfielder and current U18 team head coach Darren Fletcher will serve as interim boss for Wednesday’s Premier League meeting with Burnley.
The situation between Amorim and United’s hierarchy had become strained, with the Portuguese boss unhappy with the club’s approach to bolstering his squad and buying into his vision in a 3-4-2-1 formation.
His outburst came just days after it was revealed that United’s head of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, had questioned Amorim’s approach to games in a private WhatsApp group which included the rest of the club’s decision-makers.
Amorim Disagreed With Man Utd Over Long-Term Plan
Transfers are thought to be at the heart of Amorim’s frustrations, with The Telegraph noting he was thoroughly unimpressed with suggestions United would not sign a single player during the January window.
However, those tensions spread far wider as Sky Sports News add United and the hierarchy were in disagreement over Amorim’s tactics and long-term plan for the team.
Pressure on the boss to relax his commitment to a 3-4-2-1 setup which failed to yield the desired results grew. Both parties recognised the need to improve and Amorim hoped new signings would push the team in the right direction, but those in charge of player recruitment were reluctant to commit to the system at this point.
Amorim wanted at least one elite-level central midfielder to go alongside a new wing back, striker and centre back, but United are trying to avoid taking a reactionary approach to transfers—a common criticism of the club in years gone by.
The Portuguese boss’s contract runs until the summer of 2027 and, with no break clause, he is expected to receive a full pay-out.