‘Cleared the Air’—Enzo Fernandez’s Agent Performs Remarkable Chelsea U-Turn

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández has admitted the Argentina international was wrong to flirt with Real Madrid during the international break, insisting everyone involved has put the issue to bed.

Fernández was internally suspended for two games for repeated comments about his future, ranging from cryptic refusals to commit to Chelsea beyond this season to obvious flirting with long-term admirers Madrid, with reports suggesting the Blues dressing room did not take kindly to his words.

In response to his punishment, Fernández’s agent, Javier Pastore, lashed out with an admission that the midfielder will consider his options at the end of the season, arguing Chelsea were wrong to suspend Fernández.

Now, however, Pastore has changed his tune.

“These are statements he made without any intention of causing problems at Chelsea,” Pastore told Top Mercato. “He’s the captain, one of the team’s leaders, and he’s shown his best form on the pitch this season. He was simply talking about a city.

“Then there were a lot of interviews in a short period where he talked about his future. The media mixed things up and started saying he was going to leave Chelsea. There’s absolutely nothing to it.

“We’re on the same page with Chelsea. We made peace yesterday and the day before between Chelsea and the player. There were never really any problems. We cleared the air.”

Pastore: Fernández Was in the Wrong

Fernández was left out of the last matchday squad. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

As Pastore points out, Fernández did not explicitly mention Real Madrid. He twice named the city as a dream destination and listed both Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos as inspirations. Those comments were mixed in with a refusal to commit to his current employers publicly.

“What happened, happened,” Pastore added. “We explained to the player that, even though he didn’t do anything wrong, he shouldn’t have said that.

“He’s only 25. He’s still young, he still has things to learn. We explained to the club that he said it without malice, that he made a mistake. He naturally apologized to the club, his teammates, the coach, the sporting director, everyone.

“We’re all on the same page. We simply had to clear up the misunderstanding.”

Fernández Focused on Chelsea

Fernández hopes to make a speedy return. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior is due to speak to the media later this week ahead of his side’s meeting with Manchester City, for which Fernández remains suspended as it stands. An update on the midfielder’s situation will likely be the first order of business.

Pastore did suggest, however, that Fernández may make his return to the team earlier than anticipated.

“Chelsea is fighting for its Champions League spot through the Premier League, which is very important for the club,” the agent said.

“Enzo needs to play because he has a World Cup coming up. Chelsea needs him because he’s a key player for their team. We’ve talked, we’ve sorted everything out on both sides.

“Things are perfectly clear. There’s no conflict whatsoever. Enzo still has six years left on his contract and we need to work together, which is what we’re doing.”

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