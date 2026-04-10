‘We’re Waiting’—Enzo Fernandez’s Agent Reveals How Midfielder Could Move to Real Madrid This Summer

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández has continued to give mixed messages about the possibility of a summer transfer, amid links to Real Madrid.

Fernández was recently suspended for two games by Chelsea after appearing to publicly flirt with long-term admirers Madrid. During the March international break, the World Cup winner told an interviewer that he would like to live in the Spanish capital, while he also name-checked Madrid legends Luka Modric and Toni Kroos as inspirations.

In response to his internal punishment, the Argentina star’s agent, Javier Pastore, claimed that his client would consider his options at the end of the season.

Pastore, however, soon backtracked on his claim, while Fernández issued an apology to his Chelsea teammates.

In quotes shared by Top Mercato, Pastore insisted: “These are statements he made without any intention of causing problems at Chelsea.

“We’re on the same page with Chelsea. We made peace yesterday and the day before between Chelsea and the player. There were never really any problems. We cleared the air.

“He’s only 25. He’s still young, he still has things to learn. We explained to the club that he said it without malice, that he made a mistake. He naturally apologized to the club, his teammates, the coach, the sporting director, everyone.

“We’re all on the same page. We simply had to clear up the misunderstanding.”

Pastore: ‘Fernández Wants to Play in the Best Competitions’

Fernández has been suspended by Chelsea over his comments. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

However, despite attempting to quash the talk over Fernández’s future, Pastore also seemed to leave room for doubt about the situation beyond the immediate term.

in quotes from the same promotional event for FedEx at the Parc des Princes, Pastore—a former Paris Saint-Germain player—hinted that should Chelsea fail to qualify for the Champions League, Fernández could re-think his options.

He told Onze Mondial: “It’s normal that there are rumors because of my connection to PSG.

“He’ll play in the World Cup this summer and finish the season with Chelsea. Now, we’re waiting for Chelsea to qualify for the Champions League because he wants to play in the best competitions and he’s a winner, and then we’ll see. Honestly, we’re not thinking about that right now.”

Chelsea’s European Hopes Hanging in the Balance

Enzo Fernández’s future remains in doubt. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

With Chelsea already out of this season’s Champions League, their hopes of qualifying for next season’s competition hinge on finishing in the top five places in the Premier League.

After 31 games played, Blues sit sixth, one point behind Liverpool in fifth, having lost three of their last four in the league.

With Aston Villa six points ahead in fourth with seven games to play, it is likely to become a straight shootout between the faltering giants of Chelsea and Liverpool for the final Champions League spot.

Missing out on for either club would represent a huge blow, while the outcome of the race may well play a role in deciding Fernández’s stance over his future. Real Madrid will likely to be watching on with interest.

The 25-year-old joined Chelsea for $142 million ($106 million) in January of 2023 and is under contract until 2032.

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