Enzo Maresca Confirms Chelsea Injury Blow Before Aston Villa Visit
Chelsea will be without defender Jorrel Hato for the visit of Aston Villa on Saturday, Blues boss Enzo Maresca has confirmed.
Hato joined from Ajax in the summer for an initial fee of £35.5 million ($47.9 million) as Chelsea sought versatile cover for the ever-present Marc Cucurella, but the 19-year-old is yet to see his Stamford Bridge career take flight.
The Dutchman has just four Premier League appearances to his name so far and has not seen a minute of action in the competition since the first weekend of October.
Hato’s absence is set to continue as Maresca confirmed the teenage defender has picked up an injury which will rule him out against Villa.
“Hato suffered an injury during the warm-up against Newcastle, at half-time,” Maresca told club media. “He is out [for Villa’s trip to Stamford Bridge].”
Maresca did, however, have plenty of positive news for fans, including a positive update on winger Jamie Gittens, whose absence from the matchday squad to face Newcastle prompted a real frenzy among fans.
“Jamie was not in the squad [vs. Newcastle] because the day before, in the final training session, he had a problem in his shoulder,” the Blues boss explained. “He is back now though and is okay for Villa.”
Cole Palmer Ready to Play 90 Minutes
The Blues will also welcome winger Estêvão and striker Liam Delap back from injuries—the latter overcoming a shoulder problem in surprisingly quick fashion—but perhaps the most exciting news involved the fitness of talisman Cole Palmer.
A groin injury, followed by a broken toe, have cost Palmer close to two months of the current campaign, but he has been gradually building up his minutes following his return earlier this month.
“I think he’s ready for 90 minutes, yeah,” Maresca admitted. “The progression for a player is 45 minutes, one hour, 70 minutes...
“He already played one hour against, I think, Everton. He played more than 70 against Newcastle. I think the progression is there.”
Palmer has already built excitement for Saturday’s game on social media. Chelsea posted footage of an excellent goal from the 23-year-old during 2024’s meeting with Villa at Stamford Bridge, under which the typically confident midfielder commented: “Run it back.”