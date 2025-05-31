Erik ten Hag ‘Plotting Double Transfer Raid’ of Man Utd Favourites
Freshly appointed Bayer Leverkusen boss Erik ten Hag is mulling over a double swoop for the Manchester United pairing of Alejandro Garnacho and Antony in what promises to be an ambitious transfer window for the Bundesliga outfit this summer, according to reports in Germany.
The Dutch coach ended seven months in the managerial wilderness earlier this week, returning to the dugout for the first time since getting sacked by United with the daunting prospect of replacing Xabi Alonso.
The new Real Madrid boss steered Leverkusen to the club’s first-ever Bundesliga title in 2023–24 and recorded their second-best points tally with a runners-up spot in the campaign just gone. Defenders Jeremie Frimpong and Jonathan Tah have already followed Alonso through the exit door, while star playmaker Florian Wirtz is also expected to depart.
Ten Hag’s rebuilding project has seen him raise three transfer targets, kicker report. Alongside Lyon’s gifted attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki—who is a target for several Premier League clubs—the former United boss is thought to be keen on staging a reunion for Antony and Garnacho.
Doubts are cast in the report over the viability of either deal, although the Brazilian forward who has excelled on loan for Real Betis this year is deemed to be more likely. Yet, while the defeated Conference League finalists are making crowdfunding pages to keep Antony, Garnacho has been reportedly told by Ruben Amorim that he has no future at United.
The outspoken Argentine felt snubbed by his limited role in the Europa League final and heavily hinted at a move away. “I’ll try to enjoy the summer and see what happens next,” he huffed after the final whistle.
Amorim supposedly had a more blunt message for Garnacho, with multiple reports suggesting that the Portuguese manager has already informed the player to find a new club. It remains to be seen whether that destination will be Leverkusen, but the fact that Garnacho is a reported target for Ten Hag is no great surprise.
The former Ajax manager made a habit of recruiting players he had previously worked with during his Manchester United stint, splashing almost £230 million ($309.6 million) exclusively on familiar faces across a little more than two years in England.