Man Utd ‘Discuss’ Favourable Terms of Rasmus Hojlund Sale, Ruben Amorim Offers Hint
Manchester United are reportedly in the final stages of negotiations with AC Milan regarding a loan deal for Rasmus Højlund even if the forward is still thought to be against the move.
Højlund waded through a desperately poor 2024–25 campaign, mustering a paltry four Premier League goals across 32 appearances. It wasn’t a case of spurned chances for the hard-working 22-year-old, he simply didn’t get in positions to score. No regular striker averaged fewer than Højlund’s 1.4 shots per 90 in England’s top flight last season.
The entire United frontline was largely toothless last term, prompting the Red Devils to splurge on the acquisitions of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and, more pertinently for Højlund, new centre forward Benjamin Šeško.
United’s wayward Dane has remained adamant this summer that he is planning on remaining at Old Trafford to fight for his place. Yet, the club aren’t so convinced. United have reportedly agreed to loan Højlund to Milan for the 2025–26 campaign.
As discussions between intermediaries continue, this arrangement will bank United €6 million (£5.2 million, $7 million) in an initial loan fee, per Fabrizio Romano. There will also reportedly be a €45 million option-to-buy clause inserted into the deal, which stretches above the €34.6 million valuation United had previously set for Højlund. Nevertheless, the fee will still be considerably short of the €85 million the mercurial forward cost when he arrived from Atalanta two years ago.
The report adds that the deal is being delayed by Højlund, who said to be “insisting” on remaining at Old Trafford.
After enjoying some improved performances throughout pre-season, Højlund was notably left on the bench for United’s final friendly against Fiorentina on Saturday while attacking midfielder Mason Mount started through the middle. Šeško was presented to the Old Trafford crowd mere hours after his arrival had been confirmed.
United manager Ruben Amorim was full of praise for the incoming Slovenian forward and hinted at his involvement over Højlund in the Premier League opener against Arsenal next weekend.
“We struggled without a reference as a striker,” Amorim mused. “We have a new player [Sesko]. So we’ll see, seven days from now. We’ll try and figure out who’s going to start against Arsenal.”
Whether Højlund is still a United player by the time they host the Gunners on Aug. 17 remains to be seen.