Every Player to Move from Chelsea to Arsenal in the Premier League
Chelsea and Arsenal may be London rivals, but when it comes to the transfer market, it’s often been business before bragging rights.
Over the years, a steady stream of players have traded blue for red—especially in recent seasons under Mikel Arteta, who’s turned to Stamford Bridge more than once to bolster his squad.
With Noni Madueke and Kepa Arrizabalaga the latest names to make the switch, the total number of players to move directly from Chelsea to Arsenal in the Premier League era now stands at 11—a full team’s worth of talent.
Here’s a look back at every single one.
1. William Gallas (2006)
William Gallas became the first to switch Stamford Bridge for the Emirates in the Premier League when he was included in a part-exchange deal that saw Ashley Cole move in the opposite direction.
The Frenchman made over 100 appearances for the Gunners over a four-year spell and captained the club for much of his tenure, but he’d never come close to reaching the heights that Cole achieved at Chelsea.
A move to Tottenham in 2010 did little to enhance Gallas’s legacy at Arsenal.
2. Lassana Diarra (2007)
There was little to suggest Lassana Diarra would go on to make over 100 appearances for Real Madrid during the formative stages of his Premier League career.
The French midfielder barely featured for Chelsea before joining Arsenal on deadline day of the 2007 summer transfer window. His fortunes, however, failed to improve in north London as he lasted just five months at the club before leaving for Portsmouth midway through his debut season.
3. Yossi Benayoun (2011)
The Israeli superstar had developed into quite the Premier League journeyman by the time he wound up at Arsenal in 2011.
Yossi Benayoun became known to Premier League audiences during an impressive two-year spell at West Ham which saw him earn a move to Liverpool in 2007. He then joined Chelsea in 2010, but a ruptured Achilles meant he found it tough from the outset to establish himself at Stamford Bridge.
Thus, he was loaned out twice during his three-year spell with the Blues. Benayoun spent 2011–12 at Arsenal, where he proved a serviceable option for Arsène Wenger. The crafty winger scored four goals in 19 Premier League games.
4. Petr Cech (2015)
Petr Čech’s brilliance between the Stamford Bridge sticks had seen him cement himself as one of the Premier League’s greatest-ever shot stoppers. The Czech goalkeeper won the lot with Chelsea and there’s no denying he was well beyond his best by the time he was sold to Arsenal in 2015.
Nevertheless, Čech started strong in north London and won his fourth Golden Glove in 2015–16. However, his flaws—Čech’s hands were far stronger than his feet—started to manifest during year two and it was evident by year three that retirement was imminent.
After becoming the first goalkeeper to keep 200 Premier League clean sheets in March 2018, he was usurped by Bernd Leno as the club’s number one and eventually hung up his gloves at the end of the 2018–19 season.
5. David Luiz (2019)
The most chaotic of characters. The very best and worst of David Luiz manifested at both Chelsea and Arsenal. Supporters were treated to more of the latter, although there were some bright moments and stout runs of form.
While the Brazilian played an instrumental role in ensuring Mikel Arteta’s side were able to play out from the back, he was never a long-term solution for the new Arsenal boss and left the club after just two seasons in 2021.
6. Willian (2020)
Willian was a key figure at Chelsea for seven years, winning multiple major honours and earning a reputation as one of the Premier League’s most reliable and hard-working wingers. His final season at Stamford Bridge, under a youthful squad restricted by a transfer ban, was one of his strongest.
But instead of renewing his deal, he made the short switch across London to join Arsenal on a three-year contract on a salary reported to have made Willian one of the top earners in club history.
Unfortunately, things didn’t go to plan. Willian struggled to find form, left after just one season, and later admitted he was “never happy” at the club, describing his time at Arsenal as “the worst time that he had lived as a professional.”
Ouch.
7. Jorginho (2023)
Midway through the 2022–23 season, Arsenal set their sights on Brighton’s Moisés Caicedo to reinforce their midfield, but the Seagulls’ steep valuation forced them to pivot.
Instead, they secured a £13 million deal for Chelsea’s Jorginho—an experienced, title-winning midfielder whose arrival was met with a mixed reception. Still, the Italian quietly proved his value, bringing calm, control and know-how to the middle of the park. While never flashy, he added balance and improved Arsenal’s build-up play in key moments.
He left north London in the summer of 2025, joining Brazilian side Flamengo.
8. Kai Havertz (2023)
Kai Havertz’s time at Chelsea was ultimately underwhelming, despite the unforgettable high of scoring the winner in the 2021 Champions League final. By the time he left for Arsenal in 2023, most Blues fans were happy to part ways—especially for the £65 million fee the Gunners paid.
Since then, his career has followed a familiar pattern: Flashes of brilliance dulled by inconsistent performances, untimely injuries and ongoing questions about his best position. The lack of a clinical edge in front of goal hasn’t helped either.
Money well spent? Maybe not just yet—but there’s still a flicker of hope he could eventually find his stride in red.
9. Raheem Sterling (2024)
A low-price loan for Raheem Sterling late in the 2024 summer transfer window seemed like a smart move for Arsenal, but things quickly turned sour.
Across 28 appearances, he managed just one goal—a return that summed up a campaign filled with missed chances, laboured performances and a player who looked short on confidence and sharpness throughout. It simply never clicked.
Arsenal were at least spared the full financial hit, covering just a third of his £325,000-a-week wages—but even that felt like too much in hindsight.
10. Kepa Arrizabalaga (2025)
Kepa Arrizabalaga arrived at Chelsea in 2018 for £71.6 million, a world record fee for a goalkeeper and a tag that hung heavily over his turbulent seven-year spell at the club.
Despite flashes of quality, his time in west London was marred by costly mistakes, public fallouts and a series of loan spells. During one difficult season, he posted the lowest save percentage in the Premier League, highlighting the struggles he faced at the time.
A decent loan stint at Bournemouth in 2024–25 helped rebuild his reputation just enough for Arsenal to make a move, signing him as backup to David Raya.
The fee? Just £5 million—a quiet end to one of the most infamous transfers of the modern era.
11. Noni Madueke (2025)
Noni Madueke is the latest player to make the switch from Chelsea to Arsenal, joining the Gunners in a £52 million deal following a mixed two seasons at Stamford Bridge.
Unfortunately, before he even kicked a ball for his new club, Madueke’s north London journey got off to a rocky start. Fans reacted angrily to the signing, launching a petition against his arrival and vandalising murals outside the Emirates Stadium with “Arteta Out” slogans.
Electric form during the early months of his Arsenal tenure soon saw his doubters retreat.