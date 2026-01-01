Every Premier League Club’s New Year’s Resolution for 2026
The new year is always a time for reflection, soul searching and festive-fuelled optimism in football.
Those who have enjoyed an encouraging 2025 are already dreaming of glory in the coming year, while things can only get better for the clubs in turmoil ... right?
Regardless, Premier League sides will be planning for a fruitful 2026 as they seek to achieve their aspirations, whether that be beating the drop, pushing for European qualification or, for a select few, clinching the crown.
Unlike us mere mortals, top-flight sides will be aiming to actually follow through on their New Year’s resolutions. Here’s what each Premier League team will be desperate to achieve in 2026.
Arsenal
Resolution: Finally clinch the Premier League title
The message is clear for Arsenal: win the Premier League title. Of course, they will not want to limit their ambition and will be certain to push hard in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Champions League, but the league title must be their priority target after three successive second-place finishes.
Mikel Arteta’s men are primed to fend off their title competitors and finally end their Premier League drought having last won the trophy all the way back in 2003–04, but they can ill-afford complacency given their recent record. Eyes will be firmly on the prize with Manchester City and Aston Villa also pushing for the crown.
Aston Villa
Resolution: Keep their title push alive
Villa find themselves as surprise title challengers despite their underwhelming start to the campaign, putting together an extraordinary run of form across the autumn period to reinvigorate Unai Emery’s overperformers. While they are expected to come up short, they will be eager to keep the dream alive for as long as possible.
Fighting for Premier League glory will not be their only 2026 ambition. Europa League success will be eyed with excitement and anticipation, while a return to the Champions League is essential for continued growth.
Bournemouth
Resolution: Reinvest funds wisely
After being handed a war chest following the sales of expensive defenders, Bournemouth’s summer window flattered to deceive. Adrien Truffert is perhaps the only signing to have really caught the eye, with Andoni Iraola’s squad notably weaker than this time last year.
The Cherries are soon to lose Antoine Semenyo in all likelihood, pocketing £65 million ($87.2 million) in the process this winter. They must reinvest that money wisely to galvanise a squad lacking star players and losing its top scorer.
Brentford
Resolution: Learn to win away from home
If Brentford only had to play matches at the Gtech Community Stadium, they would be contenders for Champions League qualification. Even after the loss of Thomas Frank, Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa over the summer, the Bees have been hugely impressive on their own patch.
However, football does require the odd away day, during which Brentford have seriously struggled. They have been lifeless and uninspiring on their travels, with significant improvements needed on the road if they’re to climb the table in 2026.
Brighton & Hove Albion
Resolution: Find greater consistency
In one sense, Brighton & Hove Albion are hugely consistent. They have won almost the exact same number of fixtures as they have drawn and lost this season, but Fabian Hürzeler will want to turn stalemates and defeats into more regular victories in 2026.
Brighton have caught the European bug in recent years following their surprise Europa League qualification for 2023–24 and they will want to make their return to continental competition as soon as possible. They must be more predictable from week to week to achieve their goal.
Burnley
Resolution: Beat the drop by any means necessary
Many predicted Burnley would be cut adrift by Christmas and while they are currently languishing in the relegation zone, survival is still on the cards. It’s a simple resolution for Scott Parker and that’s to keep the Clarets in the Premier League come the end of May.
Burnley can’t afford to be looking too far ahead given the intensity of their fight to beat the drop, with the Lancashire outfit requiring some solid winter signings and more consistency in both boxes to avoid a return to the Championship.
Chelsea
Resolution: Clinch more silverware
Chelsea find themselves caught in a strange predicament. On their day, they can beat anybody, as evidenced by their Club World Cup triumph, but they remain an inconsistent beast despite boasting one of England’s deepest and most talented squads.
The jury remains out on whether Enzo Maresca is the man to lead Chelsea back to glory, but he’s already claimed two titles since moving to west London. With the Premier League out of reach this season, Maresca must claim silverware elsewhere to keep supporters and his bosses on board.
Crystal Palace
Resolution: Beef up a thin squad
Crystal Palace enjoyed a phenomenal 2024–25 as they won the FA Cup and qualified for European competition, and while they have still produced some excellent performances this season, they have somewhat struggled to juggle Thursday night commitments and their domestic responsibilities.
Losing Eberechi Eze has naturally hurt, but it’s the general lack of quality depth in Oliver Glasner’s squad that is the major problem. Palace need to offload some of their deadwood and upgrade their departees to ensure they’re able to build on 2025’s terrific displays.
Everton
Resolution: Release the handbrake
Everton have rediscovered mid-table mediocrity since the return of David Moyes to the dugout, gratefully clinging to the steadiness provided by the Scot after several seasons of close calls in relegation battles.
But the Toffees, who haven’t won a major trophy since 1995, will harbour greater ambitions now they have moved into their shiny new home, with a more attack-minded style required to keep the Hill Dickinson crowd entertained.
Fulham
Resolution: Push for a European return
Fulham have enjoyed some solid but largely forgettable seasons under Marco Silva since their return to the Premier League. Finishing between 10th and 13th across the past four campaigns, the Cottagers will be eager for a little more excitement in 2026.
Fulham currently find themselves in mid-table but they’re not far away from the European places and they boast an outside shot of clinching a Europa League or Conference League berth come the end of the season. At the very least, they need to be building towards European qualification.
Leeds United
Resolution: Avoid the relegation scrap
Unlike fellow promoted side Burnley, Leeds United have given a strong account of themselves since returning to the Premier League, with their push for safety led by Daniel Farke’s tactical tweaks in December.
If their current form continues, they should have little trouble avoiding relegation, but securing their place in the Premier League for another year must be their first target. They can’t afford to dream too big after a purple patch of form.
Liverpool
Resolution: Fix their defence
Liverpool’s Premier League title defence has been dreadful but the season is not beyond salvaging. Their Champions League and FA Cup hopes are still alive, while clinching Champions League qualification for another year is of paramount importance given their summer spend.
Arne Slot’s side have improved in recent weeks after a dismal October and November, but their defensive frailties still threaten to derail the campaign. If the Dutchman can’t remedy Liverpool’s backline issues, then it will prove a long and frustrating campaign for the Reds,
Manchester City
Resolution: Reclaim their position as top dogs
Manchester City endured a woeful 2024–25 campaign by their standards as they ended up without major silverware, but they have recovered admirably this term. Despite an iffy start to the season, Pep Guardiola’s side have rediscovered their mojo and look destined to fight on all four fronts.
Reclaiming their position as Premier League and/or European champions will be their only true ambition, although success in the domestic cups would be welcomed. Reasserting themselves as the dominant force they have long been under Guardiola is their only assignment for 2026.
Manchester United
Resolution: Return to the Champions League
Manchester United remain some distance from where they need to be but there are signs of improvement under Ruben Amorim. Consistency is their major barrier to success, while a few more transfer windows are required to remedy a lopsided squad.
While talks of title fights will not come for some time, there is no reason United can’t qualify for the Champions League this season—and they simply have to. They have no European football to concern themselves with and must profit from the unpredictability exhibited by top four challengers Liverpool and Chelsea.
Newcastle United
Resolution: Rediscover their mojo
Newcastle United ended their agonising trophy drought and booked their return to the Champions League in 2025, but the beginning of the current campaign underscores the need for significant improvements in 2026.
An underwhelming transfer window in which they lost Alexander Isak has seen them struggle to balance European and domestic commitments, with the Magpies having been particularly poor on their travels. They must rediscover their intensity and confidence soon.
Nottingham Forest
Resolution: Keep the faith in Sean Dyche
Nottingham Forest have already had three managers in the dugout this season, with Nuno Espírito Santo’s surprise dismissal followed by the swift hiring and firing of Ange Postecoglou. Sean Dyche succeeded the Australian and has steadied the ship, with consistency now essential for the Mildands side.
Forest are showing signs of improvement under the wily Englishman, who has already lifted them clear of the relegation zone and impressed in the Europa League. Backing Dyche in 2026 is essential to them enjoying life again.
Sunderland
Resolution: Maintain the standards
Even the most ardent of Sunderland supporters have been pleasantly surprised by their side’s overperformance on their Premier League return. The Black Cats have been incredible following a significant outlay over the summer and are already all but sure of their place in the top tier next term.
While it will become increasingly easy for Sunderland to take their foot off the gas, their resolution for 2026 must be to maintain their current standards. They can afford to play with freedom in the second half of the campaign, after which they can continue to fine-tune an impressive squad.
Tottenham Hotspur
Resolution: Find the balance between attack and defence
Thomas Frank’s summer arrival saw a distinct stylistic change in north London. The previously porous Tottenham set about becoming harder to penetrate, with alterations yielding success early in the term.
But their defensive improvements have led to a steep drop in attacking standards, with Spurs one of the least exciting outfits to watch in the Premier League. Striking a balance between creativity and solidity will be Frank’s chief aim.
West Ham United
Resolution: Re-energise the supporters
Few fanbases are more apathetic than those who watch West Ham United on a weekly basis, with Espírito Santo’s arrival having done little to change the mood at the London Stadium. It’s unsurprising that morale in the stands is so low given the performances they are forced to witness.
West Ham are in real danger of being relegated this season despite boasting the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paquetá, with an increase in desire and attacking quality required to galvanise a club in the mire.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Resolution: Prepare for the Championship
Wolves have been truly awful during the first half of the current Premier League season and relegation now seems an inevitability rather than a possibility. They have been cut adrift of safety and are showing no signs of turning things around under Rob Edwards.
While hardly an exciting resolution for 2026, Wolves must now start preparing for the Championship, putting plans in place for a swift return to the Premier League. A summer overhaul is required, although they already boast a proven second tier manager.