Every Record Mohamed Salah Broke at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has not merely smashed records at Liverpool—he’s blown them to smithereens.

The Egyptian king’s extraordinary nine-year spell at Anfield has come to its conclusion, Salah having obliterated expectations and departed as an all-time club legend. Few in the vast pantheon of Liverpool greats can match his legacy.

Nurtured by Jürgen Klopp and given the license to conjure his trademark magic no matter the stage, Salah proved an often unstoppable beast on Merseyside. Most frightening was his astonishing output, a relentless stream of goals and assists toppling record after record.

Here are the unprecedented feats Salah achieved during his iconic spell with Liverpool.

Every Liverpool Record Broken By Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has hit unprecedented heights at Anfield. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Most Premier League goals for Liverpool (191).

Most Champions League goals for Liverpool (48).

Most goals in European competition for Liverpool (53).

Most goals in a debut season for Liverpool (44 in 2017–18).

Most goal involvements by a Liverpool player in a Premier League season (47).

Most assists by a Liverpool player in the Premier League (93).

Most assists by a Liverpool player in the Champions League (17).

Fastest to score 50 Liverpool goals (65 matches).

Fastest to score 50 Premier League goals for Liverpool (69 matches).

Fastest to score 100 top-flight goals for Liverpool (151 matches).

Most goals in first 100 Liverpool appearances (69).

Most goals in first 100 Premier League appearances for Liverpool (70).

Most Premier League goals at Anfield (107).

Most European goals for Liverpool in a single season (11 in 2017–18), tied with Roberto Firmino.

Most games scored in during a single campaign for Liverpool (34 in 2017–18).

Most away goals for a Liverpool player in the Premier League (81)

Most away goals by a Liverpool player in a single Premier League season (16 in 2024–25).

Most goals in an English top-flight season for Liverpool (32 in 2017–18), tied with Ian Rush.

Most Liverpool Player of the Month awards in a season (seven wins in 2017–18).

Most Liverpool Player of the Season awards (five), tied with Steven Gerrard.

First and only Liverpool player to score 20+ Premier League goals in five different seasons (2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2024–25).

First Liverpool Player to score 20+ goals in eight consecutive seasons.

Most consecutive games a Liverpool player has scored in (10 matches in 2021–22).

Most consecutive games a Liverpool player has scored in at Anfield (nine matches in 2022–23).

Most penalties scored by a Liverpool player in the Premier League (35).

Most seasons with at least 30 goals in Liverpool history (five seasons in total), tied with Ian Rush and Roger Hunt.

Most FWA Footballer of the Year awards as a Liverpool player (three).

Every Premier League Record Broken By Mohamed Salah

The Premier League has seldom witnessed a bigger star. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Most goals (191) and assists (93) of any African player in Premier League history.

Most Premier League Golden Boot awards (four), tied with Thierry Henry.

Most goal involvements for a Premier League club (284).

Most goal involvements in a 38-match Premier League season (47).

Most Premier League involvements at a single stadium in the Premier League (155 at Anfield).

Most opening day goals in the Premier League (10).

Only player to score on the opening day in six consecutive Premier League seasons.

First player to win the Premier League Player of the Season, Golden Boot and Playmaker award in the same campaign (2024–25).

Most left-footed Premier League goals (155).

Most matches with a goal and assist in the Premier League (42).

Most matches in a single Premier League season with a goal and assist (11).

Most Premier League Player of the Month awards in a single season (three in 2017–18).

First opposition player to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Most teams scored against in a Premier League season (17), tied with Ian Wright and Robin van Persie.

Only player to outscore three teams in a Premier League season (Salah’s 32 goals in 2017–18 bettering West Brom’s 31 and the 28 of Swansea and Huddersfield).

First player to reach double-digits for goals and assists before Christmas (2024–25).

Most Premier League seasons with 10+ goals and assists (six).

Fewest matches to reach 30 Premier League goal involvements in a season (18).

Most goal involvements for a single month in Premier League history (14 in December 2024).

Most away goal involvements in a Premier League season (27 in 2024–25).

Most seasons with at least 10 assists in the Premier League (six), tied with Cesc Fàbregas and Kevin De Bruyne.

First player to reach 40 goal involvements in two separate Premier League seasons.

Most goal involvements against the ‘Big Six’ in a Premier League season (16 in 2024–25).

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