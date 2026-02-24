Every Team Qualified for the 2025–26 Champions League Round of 16

The stage is almost set for the Champions League round of 16, with the first wave of playoff teams punching their tickets to the next round of the competition on Tuesday night.

While the top eight teams in the league phase automatically secured their place in the last 16, the clubs that finished in ninth to 24th were forced to compete in respective two-legged ties to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Some of the biggest clubs around, including cup holders Paris Saint-Germain and 15-time European champions Real Madrid, found themselves stuck in the knockout phase playoffs, suddenly two games away from a potential early exit from Europe’s premier club competition.

The playoffs provided everything from red cards and wondrous goals to epic comebacks and unexpected results. Here’s all the teams that survived to join the eight already qualified clubs in the last 16.

Every Team Automatically Qualified for Champions League Round of 16

Arsenal’s Quadruple hopes are still alive. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arsenal led the way in the league phase, securing a perfect eight wins in eight games to finish top of the table with 24 points. The Gunners are now the first and only team to ever mount an unblemished league phase campaign in the competition’s new format.

Bayern Munich were right behind in second place after winning seven of their eight matches—their only loss came against Arsenal themselves back in November.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, who finished third and fourth respectively, were the surprises of the top eight. The two clubs were able to deliver in Europe despite their Premier League woes back home. Spurs, in particular, finishing above the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG while they sit 16th in the domestic league table was a feat no one expected.

The next four clubs in the league phase standings—Barcelona, Chelsea, Sporting CP and Manchester City—all ended with 16 points, just enough to automatically advance to the round of 16. The Cityzens snuck into the eighth and final spot for automatic qualification after Los Blancos suffered a shock defeat to Benfica in their final league phase match.

Teams Automatically Through to Champions League Last 16

Arsenal

Bayern Munich

Liverpool

Tottenham

Barcelona

Chelsea

Sporting CP

Man City

Every Team Qualified From Champions League Knockout Playoffs

Alexander Sørloth’s hat trick propelled Atlético Madrid to the round of 16. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Atlético Madrid became the first playoff to successfully reach the round of 16. Diego Simeone’s men ran riot at the Metropolitano in the second leg against Club Brugge, securing a 4–1 victory (7–4 on aggregate) to keep their Champions League campaign alive.

Bayer Leverkusen’s goalless draw with Olympiacos was not nearly as exciting, but it was enough to send the Bundesliga giants to the next round thanks to their 2–0 victory in the first leg. Patrik Schick bagged both goals in Greece last week, ultimately providing the difference in the tie.

Bodø/Glimt joined the two clubs after taking down last 2023 and 2025 finalist, Inter. The Norwegian club continues to be one of the best Champions League stories this season; after failing to win their first six matches of the campaign, they have since stormed back, securing league phase victories over Manchester City and Atlético Madrid, before eliminating Inter 5–2 on aggregate.

The final team to secure their place in the last 16 on Tuesday was Newcastle Untied. The Magpies put a staggering six goals past Qarabağ in the first leg, virtually eliminating the need for a second leg. When the final whistle end leg two, Eddie Howe’s side had scored nine total goals in the tie.

Playoff Teams Through to Champions League Last 16

Atlético Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen

Bodø/Glimt

Newcastle United

*Four more knockout phase playoff matches kick off on Wednesday

Every Team Qualified for Champions League Round of 16

Harry Kane and Bayern Munich cruised to the round of 16. | Wart Brinkerhof/Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

After the conclusion of Tuesday’s knockout phase fixtures, the following 12 teams have now secured their place in the last 16:

Arsenal

Bayern Munich

Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur

Barcelona

Chelsea

Sporting CP

Manchester City

Atlético Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen

Bodø/Glimt

Newcastle United

The remaining four spots will be filled on Wednesday night when the remaining four ties conclude across Europe.

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, PREVIEWS AND PLAYER RATINGS