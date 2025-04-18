4 Replacements for Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid
Real Madrid could soon be in the market for a new head coach after Carlo Ancelotti's disappointing season in charge.
Just last year, Ancelotti and Real Madrid were celebrating the club's 36th La Liga title and 15th Champions League title. Now, the Italian manager is on the hot seat after Arsenal eliminated Real Madrid 5–1 on aggregate in the Champions League quarterfinals.
Los Blancos are facing what could be a season without a major trophy. Not only are they out of the Champions League, but they also trail Barcelona by four points in the La Liga title race. Even a victory in the Copa del Rey final might not be enough for Ancelotti to keep his job at the biggest club in the world.
Although no decisions have been made just yet regarding Ancelotti's future, there are several high profile candidates that could replace the 65-year-old should Real Madrid part ways with the manager at the end of the season.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Best Replacements for Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid
Xabi Alonso
It is no secret that Xabi Alonso is the frontrunner to be the next coach of Real Madrid should the club fire Ancelotti this summer. Not only did the Spaniard lead Bayer Leverkusen to their first ever Bundesliga title in 2024, but he also led the club to a 51-game unbeaten run across all competitions.
Alonso found such success with Bayer Leverkusen in only his second season in charge of the club. He also became the first manager to dethrone Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga in over 12 years.
It just makes sense for the Real Madrid legend to come back and coach his former club in his home country should the opportunity arise. Alonso made 236 appearances for Los Blancos and was part of the 2014 squad that took home La Décima, Real Madrid's 10th Champions League title. The Santiago Bernabéu would welcome him back with open arms.
Raúl
Speaking of Real Madrid legends, Raúl is in the prime position to take over for Ancelotti. The Spaniard currently manages the club's academy team, Real Madrid Castilla, and was open about seeking a new challenge at the end of this season.
Raúl has been at Castilla for six years now and would be the most natural replacement for Florentino Pérez to hire. The 47-year-old has helped shape Real Madrid's young talent, including 21-year-old Raúl Asencio, and knows the club inside and out, both from his days as a player and now from his years as a manager.
After all, the last Real Madrid Castilla coach who got an opportunity to coach Real Madrid led the club to three consecutive Champions League titles (see below....).
Zinedine Zidane
Not only is Zinedine Zidane one of the best Real Madrid players of all time, but he is also one of the best Real Madrid coaches of all time. The Frenchman started managing Real Madrid Castilla in 2014 before he got the call to manage the first team in 2016.
What unfolded next will stand the test of time. Real Madrid went on to win the Champions League in 2016, 2017 and 2018, becoming the first and only team to win the competition in consecutive seasons. Zidane left the club on a high before returning in 2019; he could not win another European title with Los Blancos, but he did lead them to the La Liga crown in 2020.
Zidane has not taken another coaching position since leaving Madrid in 2021. Although there is an expectation he takes over the France national team when Didier Deschamps steps down after the 2026 World Cup, he could very well return for a third stint with Real Madrid in the meantime.
Jürgen Klopp
Jürgen Klopp bid farewell to Liverpool at the end of the 2024 season after spending nine years at Anfield. During his time in charge, the German manager led the Reds to their first Premier League title in club history and their sixth Champions League title.
Klopp took a break from coaching and went on to become the Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull. Despite his new position, though, the 57-year-old is technically available to return to coaching should he wish to answer a potential call from the biggest club in the world.
A coach with Klopp's resume would always be welcome at the Santiago Bernabéu. It could also give the manager a chance to reunite with his former player, Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Liverpool right back is reportedly transferring to Real Madrid this summer.
However, Real Madrid fans should not get their hopes up when it comes to Klopp. Klopp's agent Marc Kosicke recently told Sky Sports Germany, "Jürgen is very happy with his new role as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull. He’s fully focused and happy there."