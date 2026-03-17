Every USMNT Finish at the World Cup: Tournament by Tournament Breakdown
The U.S. men’s national team aren’t your typical soccer powerhouse like Brazil, Italy or Germany—but it has still built a rich World Cup history.
The Stars and Stripes qualified for the inaugural tournament in 1930 and have gone on to appear 10 more times, including at eight of the last nine editions. They will also feature in the 2026 World Cup, which they will co-host for the second time after previously hosting in 1994.
While the USMNT has never won the tournament, it has come surprisingly close on a few occasions, reaching the latter stages multiple times.
So, what is the USMNT’s best-ever finish at the World Cup? Sports Illustrated digs into the archives.
USMNT’s Best Finish in World Cup History
The USA’s best-ever finish at the World Cup came in 1930, when it reached third place, tied with Yugoslavia, after being thumped 6–1 by Argentina in the semifinals.
Led by Scotsman Robert Millar, Bert Patenaude was the team’s leading marksman at the tournament, scoring four goals.
While still a remarkable achievement, it’s worth remembering that the first-ever World Cup was a far cry from the modern global spectacle it is today.
With just 13 teams split into four groups, the USMNT played only three games in the entire tournament. They began by beating Paraguay and Belgium by three goals apiece in the group stage before progressing straight to the semifinals, where Argentina emphatically halted its progress.
USMNT’s Next-Best World Cup Performances
Aside from 1930, the USMNT have only made it past the World Cup’s round of 16 on one other occasion—at the 2002 tournament co-hosted by South Korea and Japan.
That year, Bruce Arena’s side—led by stars such as Landon Donovan, captain Claudio Reyna, DaMarcus Beasley, and Brian McBride—squeezed out of its group thanks to a famous 3–2 win over Portugal in their opening game, followed by a victory over South Korea in its next match.
In the round of 16, the USMNT beat North American rivals Mexico 2–0, with goals from McBride and Donovan, before meeting its match in the quarterfinals against Germany.
A Michael Ballack goal was enough to win a game shrouded in controversy after referee Hugh Dallas failed to award a clear penalty following a handball on the line by German midfielder Torsten Frings.
USMNT: All FIFA World Cup Performances
Here’s a breakdown of all of the USA’s World Cup finishes, year by year:
Year
Host
Result
1930
Uruguay
Third
1934
Italy
Round of 16
1938
France
Withdrew
1950
Brazil
Group Stage
1954
Switzerland
DNQ
1858
Sweden
DNQ
1962
Chile
DNQ
1966
England
DNQ
1970
Mexico
DNQ
1974
Germany
DNQ
1978
Argentina
DNQ
1982
Spain
DNQ
1986
Mexico
DNQ
1990
Italy
Group Stage
1994
USA
Round of 16
1998
France
Group Stage
2002
South Korea/Japan
Quarterfinals
2006
Germany
Group Stage
2010
South Africa
Round of 16
2014
Brazil
Round of 16
2018
Russia
DNQ
2022
Qatar
Round of 16
How the USMNT Compares to Other Concacaf Nations
The USMNT’s third-place finish in 1930 remains the best-ever World Cup result of any Concacaf nation.
Its quarterfinal run in 2002, however, has been matched by several other nations—most notably Mexico, who reached the last eight in both 1970 and 1986, both times as hosts. Having qualified for 18 World Cups, El Tri arguably boast the most consistent World Cup record in North America.
Elsewhere, Costa Rica enjoyed a shock run to the quarterfinals in 2014, ultimately falling to the Netherlands on penalties, while Cuba also reached the quarterfinals in their only World Cup appearance, back in 1938.
Can the USMNT Beat Its Best World Cup Finish in 2026?
The 2026 World Cup—being co-hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada—marks a landmark edition for the tournament, with the field expanded to 48 teams for the first time.
This not only increases the chance for teams to go further than ever before, thanks to more spots in the later rounds, but also introduces a number of smaller nations into the mix.
How the USMNT will fare, however, is harder to predict.
On paper, they boast perhaps the most talented squad in recent memory. Big-name stars such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Johnny Cardoso and Tyler Adams aren’t just playing—they’re thriving in Europe’s top five leagues. Meanwhile, MLS standouts like Diego Luna and Luca de la Torre are also making their mark on home soil.
Let’s not forget Mauricio Pochettino, a manager with a wealth of experience on the biggest stages, having led the likes of Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.
Without the need to qualify, it’s unclear just how well the team has gelled together. Recent results, including a 5–1 thrashing of Uruguay, have been promising. The USMNT’s group—featuring Paraguay, Australia, and one other team—also looks manageable enough to progress, but the real test will come in the knockout stages, where experience and composure will be key.
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Barnaby Lane is a highly experienced sports writer who has written for The Times, FourFourTwo Magazine, TalkSPORT, and Business Insider. Over the years, he's had the pleasure of interviewing some of the biggest names in world sport, including Usain Bolt, Rafael Nadal, Christian Pulisic, and more.