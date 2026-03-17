Every USMNT Finish at the World Cup: Tournament by Tournament Breakdown

The U.S. men’s national team aren’t your typical soccer powerhouse like Brazil, Italy or Germany—but it has still built a rich World Cup history.

The Stars and Stripes qualified for the inaugural tournament in 1930 and have gone on to appear 10 more times, including at eight of the last nine editions. They will also feature in the 2026 World Cup, which they will co-host for the second time after previously hosting in 1994.

While the USMNT has never won the tournament, it has come surprisingly close on a few occasions, reaching the latter stages multiple times.

So, what is the USMNT’s best-ever finish at the World Cup? Sports Illustrated digs into the archives.

USMNT’s Best Finish in World Cup History

USA's World Cup squad from 1930. | Creative Commons

The USA’s best-ever finish at the World Cup came in 1930, when it reached third place, tied with Yugoslavia, after being thumped 6–1 by Argentina in the semifinals.

Led by Scotsman Robert Millar, Bert Patenaude was the team’s leading marksman at the tournament, scoring four goals.

While still a remarkable achievement, it’s worth remembering that the first-ever World Cup was a far cry from the modern global spectacle it is today.

With just 13 teams split into four groups, the USMNT played only three games in the entire tournament. They began by beating Paraguay and Belgium by three goals apiece in the group stage before progressing straight to the semifinals, where Argentina emphatically halted its progress.

USMNT’s Next-Best World Cup Performances

The USMNT famously beat Portugal in 2002. | AFP/Getty Images

Aside from 1930, the USMNT have only made it past the World Cup’s round of 16 on one other occasion—at the 2002 tournament co-hosted by South Korea and Japan.

That year, Bruce Arena’s side—led by stars such as Landon Donovan, captain Claudio Reyna, DaMarcus Beasley, and Brian McBride—squeezed out of its group thanks to a famous 3–2 win over Portugal in their opening game, followed by a victory over South Korea in its next match.

In the round of 16, the USMNT beat North American rivals Mexico 2–0, with goals from McBride and Donovan, before meeting its match in the quarterfinals against Germany.

A Michael Ballack goal was enough to win a game shrouded in controversy after referee Hugh Dallas failed to award a clear penalty following a handball on the line by German midfielder Torsten Frings.

USMNT: All FIFA World Cup Performances

Here’s a breakdown of all of the USA’s World Cup finishes, year by year:

Year Host Result 1930 Uruguay Third 1934 Italy Round of 16 1938 France Withdrew 1950 Brazil Group Stage 1954 Switzerland DNQ 1858 Sweden DNQ 1962 Chile DNQ 1966 England DNQ 1970 Mexico DNQ 1974 Germany DNQ 1978 Argentina DNQ 1982 Spain DNQ 1986 Mexico DNQ 1990 Italy Group Stage 1994 USA Round of 16 1998 France Group Stage 2002 South Korea/Japan Quarterfinals 2006 Germany Group Stage 2010 South Africa Round of 16 2014 Brazil Round of 16 2018 Russia DNQ 2022 Qatar Round of 16

How the USMNT Compares to Other Concacaf Nations

Mexico made it to the quarterfinals in 1986. | Getty/Norbert Schmidt

The USMNT’s third-place finish in 1930 remains the best-ever World Cup result of any Concacaf nation.

Its quarterfinal run in 2002, however, has been matched by several other nations—most notably Mexico, who reached the last eight in both 1970 and 1986, both times as hosts. Having qualified for 18 World Cups, El Tri arguably boast the most consistent World Cup record in North America.

Elsewhere, Costa Rica enjoyed a shock run to the quarterfinals in 2014, ultimately falling to the Netherlands on penalties, while Cuba also reached the quarterfinals in their only World Cup appearance, back in 1938.

Can the USMNT Beat Its Best World Cup Finish in 2026?

Mauricio Pochettino dreams of a historic summer for the USMNT. | Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

The 2026 World Cup—being co-hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada—marks a landmark edition for the tournament, with the field expanded to 48 teams for the first time.

This not only increases the chance for teams to go further than ever before, thanks to more spots in the later rounds, but also introduces a number of smaller nations into the mix.

How the USMNT will fare, however, is harder to predict.

On paper, they boast perhaps the most talented squad in recent memory. Big-name stars such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Johnny Cardoso and Tyler Adams aren’t just playing—they’re thriving in Europe’s top five leagues. Meanwhile, MLS standouts like Diego Luna and Luca de la Torre are also making their mark on home soil.

Let’s not forget Mauricio Pochettino, a manager with a wealth of experience on the biggest stages, having led the likes of Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

Without the need to qualify, it’s unclear just how well the team has gelled together. Recent results, including a 5–1 thrashing of Uruguay, have been promising. The USMNT’s group—featuring Paraguay, Australia, and one other team—also looks manageable enough to progress, but the real test will come in the knockout stages, where experience and composure will be key.

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