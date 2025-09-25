Ex-Arsenal Striker Billy Vigar Dies After Brain Injury Sustained During Game
Chichester City have confirmed that their striker Billy Vigar passed away on Thursday after suffering a “significant brain injury” during a league match five days earlier.
The former Arsenal youth team player, aged just 21, had been playing Wingate & Finchley in the Isthmian League Premier Division when he was injured, forcing the match in England’s seventh tier to be abandoned after 13 minutes.
“After sustaining a significant brain injury last Saturday, Billy Vigar was put in an induced coma,” Chichester City confirmed. “On Tuesday he needed an operation to aid any chances of recovery. Although this helped, the injury proved too much for him and he passed away on Thursday (25th) morning.
“The responses to the original update show how much Billy was thought of and loved within the sport. His family are devastated that this has happened whilst he was playing the sport that he loved.”
Vigar joined Arsenal as a 14-year-old in December 2017 before earning a scholarship at the club’s famed Hale End academy three years later. Coming through in the same year as Omari Hutchinson, now of Nottingham Forest, Vigar would sign a professional contract in 2022. The Worthing-born forward was sent out on loan to Derby County and Eastbourne before leaving the club for Hastings United in 2024. Vigar only joined Chichester City on Aug. 9 of this year.
The Gunners released a tribute to their former player which began: “Everyone at Arsenal Football Club is deeply sorry to hear of the tragic passing of Chichester City forward and former Arsenal academy player, Billy Vigar.”
“As well as his significant talent,” the statement continued, “Billy will always be remembered for his love of the game, pride at representing our football club—he once called the day he was spotted by our scouts as ’the most Important of his life’—and a character beloved by teammates and coaches alike.
“Our deepest condolences go out to the Vigar family and his many friends at this extremely difficult time.”