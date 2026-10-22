‘S--- Talkers’—Ex-USMNT Striker Bashes Alexi Lalas Over Landon Donovan Takedown

Former U.S. men’s national team striker Eddie Johnson turned his attention from Landon Donovan to Alexi Lalas in a scathing new rant, calling out his fellow countryman for sitting “behind a mic” and “talking s---.”

Donovan—perhaps unknowingly—started a war of words following the September-October international break when he cautioned fans about getting too excited about the new, young prospects starring for the U.S. men’s national team. The legendary striker then named dropped many players who he believed never reached their full potential, including Johnson.

Johnson came swinging back, criticizing Donovan for putting down the current generation and then picking apart Donovan’s failed European career. He also insisted: “I did everything you did with fewer opportunities.”

Lalas soon joined the conversation, coming to Donovan’s defense on his State of the Union podcast. “Just because you’re Eddie Johnson and you stayed longer over in Europe doesn’t make you better [than Donovan].”

Johnson was quick to respond with a new scathing social media attack. “Now I only speak when these s--- talkers mention my name. Earlier today I saw a post where Alexi Lalas was saying I’m comparing my career to Landon Timothy Donovan and that was never the case.”

The 42-year-old then unleashed again on Donovan, summarizing his major points from his last takedown.

Johnson Calls Out Donovan’s Ultimate ‘Failure’

Landon Donovan failed to make his mark in Europe. | Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images

Johnson made sure to clarify the intent of his original message was to “stop criticizing everyone else that were young and promising during their careers for not reaching their potential.” He then used it as a segue to ruthlessly rip Donovan’s career ... again.

“Why don’t we talk about you not living up to the hype in Germany after receiving the Golden Ball in the U-17 World Cup. Where he went to Leverkusen and struggled and ran back to MLS where it was easy and less pressure,” Johnson wrote.

Indeed, a 16-year-old Donovan joined Bayer Leverkusen in February 1999, but never made a single senior appearance for the German team before he was sent on loan for nearly four years with the San Jose Earthquakes, where he started building his MLS legacy.

Such an underwhelming stint at Leverkusen was a trend on the European stage for Donovan; he failed to leave his mark at Bayern Munich and Everton as well. But the former USMNT star ultimately became a legend in MLS with the LA Galaxy.

Landon Donovan (center right) won four MLS Cups with La Galaxy. | Jeff Gross/Getty Images

“To me that’s a failure, got tested against the big dogs and folded. Why don’t he speak about that or why don’t we speak about that?” Johnson continued. “No one took away from the work he did in the MLS or with the national team until he took that sabbatical.”

Johnson is referring to the 144-day break Donovan took back in December 2012 that lasted until March 2013. Donovan previously said he “needed” the time away. “I was a little overwhelmed at the time, and I knew if I did not stop it would not be good for anybody,” he said after he returned to the game.

Johnson viewed the lengthy absence differently. “I worked my ass off scoring goals for Jurgen [Klinsmann] when he took that break during the most important time for our country during World Cup qualifiers lol but he kills Pulisic in the World Cup bc he thought he was faking a injury in the Belgium game when he came off talking about you wrap that up you try to get back out there for your country you do what you have to and he took a sabbatical lol make it make sense. If the shirt meant so much play through it you hypocrite.” [sic]

Johnson Turns His Attention to Lalas

Alexi Lalas starred for the USMNT at the 1994 World Cup. | Lutz Bongarts/Bongarts/Getty Images

Almost like Johnson suddenly remembered the purpose of his new post was to call out Lalas, he then shifted the focus to the former defender.

“Lalas who struggled in Europe as well why do we talk about that? This guy sits behind a mic talks s--- as well, played in a World Cup and most successful years were in MLS and he’s a considered a great and a Hall Of Famer? What did he do that I didn’t do?”

Johnson seemingly didn’t learn his lesson when inserting his name next to Donovan. The former striker only ever lifted two Gold Cups with the USMNT and never won any other club trophies across his stints in MLS and Europe.

Lalas won four honors with the LA Galaxy, including the 2002 MLS Cup and the 2000 Concacaf Champions’ Cup. He also won the 1995 U.S. Cup and a gold medal at the 1991 Pan American Games with the Stars and Stripes. The defensive stalwart appeared 96 times for the USMNT and starred in the 1994 World Cup as well.

There’s also nine goals for the USMNT on Lalas’s résumé, only 10 less than the 19 Johnson scored in his 63 caps.