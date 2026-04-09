Explaining ‘The Prophecy’—The Viral Theory Giving Real Madrid Champions League Hope

A disappointing quarterfinal first leg defeat to Bayern Munich at home may have left Real Madrid’s hopes of a 16th Champions League crown hanging in the balance, but there are still many convinced this season’s outcome is predetermined by fate.

Real Madrid will need to overcome a one-goal deficit in Munich next Wednesday, after losing 2–1 at the Bernabeu.

Goals from Luis Diaz and Harry Kane either side of halftime sealed a win for the in-form German champions. However, Kylian Mbappé’s second-half strike gave Álvaro Arbeloa’s men hope of a comeback at the Allianz Arena.

Whoever doesn’t believe should “stay in Madrid” was Arbeloa’s postmatch message. One viral theory suggests there is no reason to doubt.

What is ‘La Profecía’?

According to those who believe, Real Madrid will lift the Champions League for a 16th time this season completing la profecía de los 10 años (the 10-year prophecy).

What started out as a joke on social media has gained traction in recent weeks as the number of similarities between the current season and 2015–16 mount.

Highlighted and popularized across Spain by the likes of @Rikomedy on social media, the number of coincidences are eerie. Here are a selection of the most striking. Strap in.

1. Post-Ancelotti Struggles

Alonso has played his part in the prophecy | Diego Souto/Getty Images

In both this season and back in 2015–16, Madrid started the season with a new head coach having dismissed Carlo Ancelotti. The man who took over in both cases (Rafa Benitez in 2015, Xabi Alonso in 2025) only made it half a season and was dismissed in January.

2. Appointing From Within

Zinedine Zidane won the first of three Champions League titles in a row in 2016. | Stuart Franklin/UEFA/Getty Images

In both seasons, Madrid turned to Castilla for their coaching solution, promoting Zinedine Zidane in 2016 and Arbeloa in 2026. Both men were aged 43 at the time.

3. Unexpected Copa del Rey Exit

Real Madrid went out of the Copa del Rey in the Last 16 to Albacete | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Both times, Madrid exited the domestic cup to lower-league opposition in the form of Cádiz (2015) and Albacete (2026).

4. Carvajal’s Ramos-esque Ascension

Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal has lifted six Champions League trophies in his career. | Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Sergio Ramos famously lifted the Champions League trophy as captain in 2016, having scored a header in the 2014 final two years prior. Dani Carvajal was promoted to first-team captain this season, having scored a header in the 2024 Champions League final...

5. German Opponents

Real Madrid staged an impressive comeback against Wolfsburg in 2016 | Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Much like this season, Real Madrid were paired with German opponents for the Champions League quarterfinals back in 2016, in the form of Wolfsburg. Madrid lost the first leg 2–0, but recovered with a 3–0 victory in the return leg to progress to the final four.

6. Barcelona’s Failure

Barcelona lost to Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinal first leg. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The prophecy isn’t just restricted to Real Madrid’s performance, there are similarities elsewhere too. A free-scoring Barça came up against Atletico Madrid in the 2016 quarterfinals only to be dumped out by their domestic rivals. Wednesday night’s first leg defeat suggests this could be on the cards again in 2026.

7. The Italy Factor

Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup again this year | Elvis Barukcic/AFP/Getty Images

Although not related to the 2016 campaign, another element used as ‘evidence’ of Real Madrid’s inevitable triumph is Italy’s underperformance. The Italians have only failed to qualify for a World Cup on four occasions: 1958, 2018, 2022 and—now following playoff defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina—2026. No prizes for guessing the Champions League winner in each of those previous years.

Real Madrid’s history with the Champions League is like no other club’s, and anyone who has borne witness to the victories of recent years will attest to an almost supernatural sense of inevitability to the unique level of dominance.

While Bayern will go into the quarterfinal second leg in Munich as favorites, the ‘prophecy’ only adds to the sense that when it comes to Madrid and the Champions League, there is always a chance.

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC