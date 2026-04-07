Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Bayern Munich: Mbappe Gives Los Blancos a Lifeline

Real Madrid suffered a 2–1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday night, but a strong finish will embolden the hosts ahead of their trip to Germany next week.

The two European giants could barely catch their breath in the first half, racing end-to-end in what was a thrilling affair. One lapse in concentration from Los Blancos, though, opened the door for Luis Díaz to give Bayern the lead in the 41st minute.

It was a similar story after the restart. A turnover from Álvaro Carreras ultimately ended with Harry Kane putting Vincent Kompany’s men up 2–0 in the 46th minute. Real Madrid refused to go down with a fight, and pulled one back through Kylian Mbappé, but Trent Alexander-Arnold’s service deserves all the credit.

Both teams still have all to play for in the second leg next Wednesday, where the winner will book their ticket to the Champions League semifinals.

Winners and Losers

Winners

Arda Güler was the best playmaker for Real Madrid. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press/Getty Images

Arda Güler was seemingly only keeping Jude Bellingham’s place warm in the XI before the England international fully recovered from his hamstring injury. Yet the Turkish youngster put in a clinical performance on Tuesday. He created four chances—that his teammates squandered—and only misplaced four passes. His performance gives Arbeloa something to think about once Bellingham regains full match fitness.

Trent Alexander-Arnold came under fire for his defensive efforts at the weekend, and likely didn’t escape more criticism inside his own half against Bayern. But what he lacks defensively he makes up for with his generational right foot. The fullback played in the devastating cross that ultimately gave Real Madrid life in the tie.

Losers

Álvaro Carreras (left) was dreadful against Michael Olise. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Álvaro Carreras disappointed at the weekend in his first start since March 2, and he did nothing to redeem himself on Tuesday. His statistics from the night do not convey just how badly he matched up with Michael Olise, but this might: The Spaniard was so out of his depth that Güler, of all people, had to keep dropping back to help him defend.

Kylian Mbappé is another player who struggled to make up for his dreadful effort at the weekend. The Frenchman got in behind Bayern’s defense on multiple occasions, but saw his golden opportunities—that he should score—parried away by Manuel Neuer until he finally buried a tap in. A player of his quality simply must play better if Real Madrid want to make a run to Budapest.

Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Bayern Munich (4-4-2)

Trent Alexander-Arnold set up his side’s only goal. | David Ramos/UEFA/Getty Images

*Ratings Provided by FotMob*

GK: Andriy Lunin—7.1: Kept missing balls he came off his line to claim on set pieces. Should have done better to keep Bayern’s second goal out.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—7.7: A bit harsh to criticize him on Díaz’s goal, but it certainly didn’t look great. Sent the Bernabéu to its feet with a brilliant cross to find Mbappé. Delivered exceptional dead ball delivery all night long.

CB: Antonio Rüdiger—5.9: At one point desperately pleaded with his supporting cast for help. Did his best to use his physicality to upset Kane inside the 18-yard box.

CB: Dean Huijsen—6.2: Nerves got the better of him in the early stages and he never quite recovered. Showed his skill on the ball with a bright spurt forward, but that was really his only memorable contribution.

LB: Álvaro Carreras—5.9: Made a goal line clearance in the 10th minute, but it was all downhill from there. Completely outclassed by Michael Olise, beaten time and time again. Lost on Díaz’s goal and committed the turnover that led to Kane’s.

RM: Federico Valverde—7.0: Proved to be human after all, if his giveaway right outside his own box was any indication. Looked bright in flashes, though, and kickstarted the move that led to Real Madrid’s goal.

CM: Thiago Pitarch—5.9: Committed a horrible pass back to Lunin that he’s lucky didn’t gift the visitors a goal. Failed to leave any mark on the game.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—6.8: Had flashbacks to last season when he spent so much time at center back, dropping deep to help defend. Picked up a costly yellow card that keeps him out of the second leg.

LM: Arda Güler—7.5: Announced his presence with a sensational through ball that Mbappé should have buried. Brilliant outlet in transition and even helped a struggling Carreras defend Olise.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—8.1: Bayern’s backline stood no chance against the Frenchman with a full head of steam, but he failed to bury a flurry of chances until he finally netted a tap in.

ST: Vinicius Junior—7.3: Stretched Bayern’s defense with ease, but lacked the end product. Failed to even hit the target one-v-one with Neuer. Committed the turnover that ultimately led to the game’s opener.

SUB: Éder Militão (62’ for Huijsen)—6.1: Instantly helped Real Madrid’s shaky backline stabilize.

SUB: Jude Bellingham (62’ for Pitarch)—6.8: Gave his side a spark. Defended well when called upon, created a dangerous chance and was tidy in possession.

SUB: Brahim Díaz (71’ for Güler)—6.8: Happy to play supporting cast for Mbappé and Vinicius Jr.

Subs not used: Fran González (GK), Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Fran García, Raúl Asencio, Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga, Franco Mastantuono, Gonzalo García.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Aurélien Tchouaméni is out for the second leg. | Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Álvaro Carreras got the nod on the left flank, and after his performance against Olise, he’ll be lucky to even see the pitch in the second leg. If Ferland Mendy is fit, he will take his place next Wednesday; even if he’s not, Fran García is waiting in the wings.

got the nod on the left flank, and after his performance against Olise, he’ll be lucky to even see the pitch in the second leg. If Ferland Mendy is fit, he will take his place next Wednesday; even if he’s not, Fran García is waiting in the wings. Losing Aurélien Tchouaméni for the second leg is devastating blow. The midfielder has the second-most tackles in the Champions League this season and is the anchor of Real Madrid’s midfield. Without him, Arbeloa likely turns to Eduardo Camavinga, hardly a comforting option these days.

for the second leg is devastating blow. The midfielder has the second-most tackles in the Champions League this season and is the anchor of Real Madrid’s midfield. Without him, Arbeloa likely turns to Eduardo Camavinga, hardly a comforting option these days. In case anyone forgot, Federico Valverde is as versatile as they come. The Uruguayan has stolen the show recently with his goalscoring, but on Tuesday, he was back to his old ways in the midfield. He covered every blade of grass on the pitch, whether he was defending, creating chances or recycling possession—an unsung hero on the night.

The Numbers That Explain Real Madrid’s Champions League Loss

Álvaro Arbeloa will have to get his team better prepared for the second leg. | Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images

What some predicted would be a cagey first leg was anything but. Both sides mustered 20 shots in 90 minutes, creating what was a dizzying match to watch.

in 90 minutes, creating what was a dizzying match to watch. Nine of those shots were on target from Real Madrid, but only one managed to beat Manuel Neuer. Considering the team had a 1.97 xG , they surely squandered their opportunities to bag a second goal.

from Real Madrid, but only one managed to beat Manuel Neuer. Considering the team had a , they surely squandered their opportunities to bag a second goal. Los Blancos were sloppy in possession. They only had an 85% passing accuracy, and two of their blunders led to both of Bayern’s goals.

Statistic Real Madrid Bayern Munich Possession 48% 52% Expected Goals (xG) 1.97 2.99 Total Shots 20 20 Shots on Target 9 8 Big Chances 4 3 Pass Accuracy 85% 89% Fouls 12 12 Corners 8 11

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