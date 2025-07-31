FA Announce Outcome of Lucas Paqueta Betting Case
West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paquetá has been cleared of alleged breaches of FA betting rules, two years after the Brazilian was first investigated over suspected offences.
Paquetá was charged in relation to his conduct in four Premier League games dating from November 2022 to August 2023, with claims that he was intentionally carded by the referee for the purpose of influencing the betting market.
An FA statement confirming that the charges have not been proven read: “It was alleged that Lucas Paquetá directly sought to influence the progress, conduct, or any other aspect of, or occurrence in these matches by intentionally seeking to receive a card from the referee for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market in order for one or more persons to profit from betting.
“Lucas Paquetá denied the charges against him, and the Regulatory Commission found them to be not proven following a hearing.”
However, Paquetá was still found guilty of a failure to comply with the investigation.
“The Regulatory Commission has found the misconduct charges against the player for alleged breaches of FA Rule F3 to be proven,” the statement continued.
“Lucas Paquetá was charged with two breaches of FA Rule F3 in relation to alleged failures to comply with his obligations to answer questions and provide information to The FA’s investigation.
“Lucas Paquetá denied the charges against him, but the Regulatory Commission found them to be proven following the hearing. The Regulatory Commission will decide an appropriate sanction for these breaches at the earliest opportunity.”
Paquetá joined West Ham from Lyon in the summer of 2022, having previously struggled when he first moved to Europe to sign with AC Milan three years earlier. He impressed so much in his first Premier League season that a big money transfer to Manchester City appeared to be on the cards at the time the FA launched the investigation into his conduct, which ultimately derailed things.