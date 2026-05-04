The 13 Fastest Goals in World Cup History—Ranked

In the World Cup’s pressure cooker environment, making a swift start is crucial.

With opportunities limited and points at a premium in the group stage, taking an early lead can prove decisive to progression. During the knockout phase, establishing a quick advantage might be the difference between glory and elimination.

Many at past tournaments have taken the notion of making a fast start to new levels. In fact, a plethora of names—both glitzy and obscure—have delivered a vital strike for their country before the clock even strikes one minute.

Here are the fastest goalscorers in World Cup history.

The Fastest Goals in World Cup History

Türkiye’s Hakan Şükür scored the quickest goal in World Cup history. | Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images

Player Team Year Time of Goal Hakan Şükür Türkiye 2002 11 Seconds Václav Mašek Czechoslovakia 1962 15 Seconds Ernest Lehner Germany 1934 25 Seconds Bryan Robson England 1982 28 Seconds Clint Dempsey United States 2014 30 Seconds Bernardo Lacombe France 1978 31 Seconds Arne Nyberg Sweden 1938 35 Seconds Émile Veinante France 1938 35 Seconds Adalbert Deşu Romania 1930 50 Seconds Flórián Albert Hungary 1962 50 Seconds Pak Seung-zin North Korea 1966 50 Seconds Celso Ayala Paraguay 1998 52 Seconds Mathias Jørgensen Denmark 2018 55 Seconds

Anybody who arrived late to the Daegu Stadium for the 2002 World Cup third-place playoff was punished. Türkiye locked horns with tournament co-host South Korea in the fight for bronze, and a flurry of early goals defined a five-goal affair. However, it was an effort from Hakan Şükür after just 11 seconds which made history.

South Korea gave the forward a helping hand, gifting Türkiye possession deep inside its own half following kick off. Şükür accepted the gift gleefully, rolling beyond Lee Woon-jae to mark the first of three strikes in the opening 13 minutes. Türkiye eventually ran out 3–2 winners.

Şükür stole the previous record from Czechoslovakia’s Václav Mašek, whose 15-second strike at the 1962 World Cup had stood as the competition’s fastest goal for four decades. The Prague-born striker scored what turned out to be a very early consolation in his side’s 3–1 defeat to Mexico. It was his only goal of the tournament as Czechoslovakia finished as runner-up to Brazil.

There’s quite the leap to Germany’s Ernest Lehner, whose 25-second strike at the second ever World Cup in 1934 long looked unbeatable. Much like Şükür, his goal arrived in the third-place playoff, the first of a brace which helped Germany to a 3–2 win over neighbors Austria.

England’s Bryan Robson came close to surpassing Lehner at the 1982 World Cup, the Manchester United icon finding the net after a mere 28 seconds in a 3–1 group stage win over France. A long throw was usefully nodded on by Terry Butcher, and the unmarked Robson fired home emphatically from close range to send the Three Lions on their way to victory. Robson still had the gold watch he was given for his rapid strike four decades later.

Clint Dempsey scored an early beauty in Brazil in 2014. | CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images.

United States star Clint Dempsey rounds out the top five following his 30-second effort against Ghana at the 2014 World Cup. A delightful solo strike offered the USMNT a lightning quick lead, which defender John Brooks restored in the 86th minute to clinch a 2–1 win.

Bernard Lacombe was just a second slower than Dempsey when netting early doors for France at the 1978 tournament, an ultimately futile goal in its narrow 2–1 defeat to Italy. Lacombe’s compatriot Émile Veinante is one of two players to have scored on the 35-second mark, joining Sweden’s Arne Nyberg as both players lit up the 1938 World Cup with remarkably early goals.

Adalbert Deşu of Romania held the record for four years with his effort after 50 seconds at the inaugural 1930 tournament, later matched by Hungary’s Flórián Albert and North Korea’s Pak Seung-zin in 1962 and 1966 respectively. Paraguay’s Ceslo Ayala was just two seconds slower than the trio when scoring in his side’s 3–1 win over Nigeria in 1998.

Denmark defender Mathias Jørgensen joined the top 10 back in 2018, another long throw-in causing chaos early in proceedings. A scrappy finish was Denmark’s only goal in their last 16 clash with Croatia, and they eventually lost on penalties to the tournament runner-up.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC