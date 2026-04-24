Italy to Replace Iran? How President Trump Ally Sparked 2026 World Cup Chaos

U.S. secretary of state Marco Rubio has downplayed proposals of Italy replacing the Iran national team at this summer’s World Cup while also opening the door to further complications for the Middle Eastern outfit ahead of the tournament.

Iran’s involvement at the imminently impending global jamboree has been called into question since air strikes were launched by the U.S., one of three tournament co-hosts, at the end of February. Several different positions have been taken over the subsequent months, ranging from a complete withdrawal to heated back-and-forths between national team representatives and U.S. President Donald Trump.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino recently reiterated the firm stance taken by world soccer’s governing body, insisting that Iran would take part as expected.

However, U.S. special envoy for global partnerships and close Trump ally, Paolo Zampolli, stirred the pot by suggesting to the President that Italy replace Iran this summer.

U.S. Chief’s Plan for Italian World Cup Reprieve

Italy’s long World Cup drought will continue after a heartbreaking loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina. | Claudio Villa - FIGC/FIGC via Getty Images

For the third World Cup on the spin, Italy failed to qualify. The four-time global champion celebrated being paired with Bosnia and Herzegovina in its World Cup playoff final at the end of March only to be left ruing a painful penalty shootout defeat in Zenica.

However, Zampolli, a Milan-born businessman named to the Kennedy Center board by Trump after a career in model agency and real estate, had other ideas.

“I confirm I have suggested to Trump and Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup,” he told the Financial Times this week. “I’m an Italian native and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a U.S.-hosted tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion.”

The FT also report that improving international relations between Italy and the U.S. is another factor behind this unprecedented proposal. Given the reaction back in Zampolli’s homeland, tensions have only been heightened.

‘Offended’—Reaction to Italy-Iran World Cup Swap

It’s hard to tell if Italy’s sports chiefs were more unimpressed by the national team or these latest suggestions. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Italian national Olympic committee president Luciano Buonfiglio captured the opinion of many with his firm rebuttal of the proposal. “First of all, I don’t think it’s possible,” he sniffed. “Secondly, I would feel offended. You have to earn the right to go to the World Cup.”

“A wildcard spot for Italy at the World Cup?” Italy’s minister for sport and youth, Andrea Abodi, wondered aloud when confronted with this scenario. “It’s not appropriate; you qualify on the field.”

Iran was among the first nations to book a ticket for the World Cup, finishing top of its qualification group all the way back in March 2025 with a record of seven wins and only one defeat from 10 matches. Unlike Italy, Iran also qualified for the previous three World Cups, although the Asian nation is yet to escape the competition’s group stage.

Buoyed by this sense of sporting justice, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohejerani confirmed the nation’s presence at this summer’s tournament. “The Ministry of Youth and Sports made an announcement about the full preparedness of our national soccer team for presence in the 2026 World Cup in the U.S., by the order of the minister,” Mohejerani told Iran state TV, as quoted by AP News.

Mohejerani added that “the necessary arrangements that these dear ones need for the team’s proud and successful participation” have been made. However, U.S. secretary of state Rubio suggested that there could be complications for the members of the national team setup who aren’t players.

Iran’s World Cup Welcome Comes With Caveat

Iran have qualified for three of the previous four World Cups. | Orhan Cicek/Anadolu/Getty Images

Despite Zampolli’s claims to have directly communicated his idea of an Italy-Iran swap to Trump, the President was caught unaware by this proposal. “Let me give that a little thought,” Trump replied when questioned on Thursday, as captured by DW Sports. “Is that what they’re doing? They’re thinking about replacing them?” For further comment, the President turned to his secretary of state stood behind his left shoulder.

“I don’t know where that’s coming from, other than speculation that Iran may decide not to come, and Italy would fill their spot,” Rubio told assembled media. “But that’s if they decide not to come on their own, it’s because they decided not to come.

“What they can’t bring is a bunch of IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] terrorists into our country and pretend that they’re journalists and athletic trainers.”

Securing the necessary visas and immigration documentation for some members of Iran’s delegation was a point of concern in the buildup to the World Cup draw hosted in Washington D.C. back in December. Iran threatened to boycott the event entirely before suitable arrangements were belatedly agreed upon on the eve of the ceremony.

It still remains to be seen how many members of the national team setup will be impacted should they travel to the United States for Iran’s three group-stage games, which are set to be held in Los Angeles and Seattle.

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