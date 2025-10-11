‘Most Important Thing’—Bruno Fernandes Reflects on Controversial New Role at Man Utd
Bruno Fernandes has revealed he doesn’t mind where he plays after being forced into a deeper midfield role at Manchester United this season, insisting the “most important thing” is winning.
The signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Šeško have allowed United manager Ruben Amorim to shuffle his pack this season, with the trio of summer recruits lining up as the club’s new-look front three.
However, that’s pushed Fernandes into the two-man midfield in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation, with the United skipper having previously operated in one of the attacking midfield spots. Some have criticised Amorim’s decision given the attacking creativity provided by the Portuguese.
Debate continues to rage about Fernandes’ best position, but the 31-year-old has admitted he’s content playing in a deeper role if it leads to success for the Red Devils.
“I like playing football, regardless of the position, I’ll do my best,” Fernandes revealed before Portugal’s clash with Ireland. “Everyone has their favourite positions. In a space with a lot of quality, you have to adapt. I played these positions with Jorge Jesus at Sporting CP.
“When you’re up front, you can find more space, the risk is lower. When I play [as the No.10], the goal is to create plays, to finish. I adapt to the team game. The most important thing is to win, I want to play as well as possible.”
Fernandes Shoulders Blame for Man Utd’s Poor Start This Season
United have made an underwhelming start to the season, managing just ten points from their seven Premier League matches. Fernandes must shoulder some of the blame following crucial missed penalties in west London against both Fulham and Brentford.
“It’s something I have to study better,” Fernandes replied when quizzed about his failed spot kicks. “I like watching the goalkeepers. It’s not that they’ve been very good this year, they’re moments that depend on me, and unfortunately, there were two in which I wasn’t at my best.
“I’ll always do it with full conviction because there’s a coach who trusts me. I kept working. This season, out of three, I ended up missing two. I don’t want to miss any of them,” Fernandes finished.