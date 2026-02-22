FIFA President Learns Official Verdict on Investigation Into Donald Trump Ties

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after being investigated for a breach of political neutrality regarding his overt support of United States president Donald Trump.

Infantino has made little secret of his affection for Trump. The Swiss executive created a brand new FIFA Peace Prize award and promptly presented it to the 45th and 47th president of the United States at last year’s World Cup draw.

Trump returned the favor by inviting Infantino to the first official meeting of his Board of Peace at Washington D.C.’s U.S. Institute of Peace building on Thursday. Everyone in attendance received a red cap with “USA” emblazoned in white on the front with the “45–47” on the side. FIFA’s president, who is also a member of the IOC, was photographed wearing the merchandise with a broad grin on his face.

IOC president Kirsty Coventry was unaware of Infantino’s actions until being informed at a press conference for the Winter Olympics on the same day. “The IOC charter is very clear what it expects of its members,” Coventry told assembled media. “We will go and research into the alleged signing of documents.”

The aforementioned charter demands that members must act independently of political and commercial interests, and cannot accept “from governments, organizations, or other parties, any mandate or instructions liable to interfere with the freedom of their action and vote.”

After a swift review, Infantino has been deemed not to have breached these values.

“The IOC has been in contact with FIFA,” an IOC spokesperson told The Athletic on Sunday. “We understand that FIFA is supporting, through football, a comprehensive sport recovery investment programme in Gaza, Palestine, by providing sporting infrastructure, education and elite development proposals.

“This is entirely in keeping with the role of an International Sport Federation.

“The IOC, through Olympic Solidarity, which is our development vehicle, has been and continues to support sport development in the region.”

Why Was Infantino At Trump’s Board of Peace Meeting?

Delegations from 50 countries assembled in America’s capital to discuss Trump’s plan to use a $7 billion reconstruction fund to carry out an extensive rebuild of war-torn Gaza.

Amid this incredibly delicate political setting, with heads of state and military forces in the midst of agreements which could have life-changing consequences for countless lives, the figurehead for a popular past time found himself “front and center,” to use Coventry’s expression.

As FIFA would declare in a triumphant press release on the day of the meeting, Infantino was at the event to announce a partnership with the Board of Peace for a fundraising project for the development of footballing infrastructure in Gaza.

“Today, FIFA and the Board of Peace have signed a landmark partnership agreement that will foster investment into football for the purpose of helping the recovery process in post conflict areas,” Infantino declared.

“FIFA wants as many people as possible around the world to participate in our game and benefit from the opportunities it creates. Football brings people together and contributes to a more prosperous, educated, equal and peaceful world. Together with the support of the Board of Peace, FIFA will drive this partnership which is built to deliver impact at every stage.”

The same statement claims that a new 20,000-seater national stadium will be contracted within the next three years.

