‘Outright Bribery’—FIFA President Summoned Over Nature of Trump Relationship

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been requested to appear before the House Judiciary Committee to reveal the true extent of his relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Infantino and Trump are known to have a close bond, but the U.S. President’s influence on FIFA has raised significant questions over the years.

Trump was awarded the first-ever FIFA Peace Prize by Infantino, who also claimed an office in Trump Tower in New York City and then rearranged the World Cup draw to be held at Washington’s John F. Kennedy Center, which had also been taken over by Trump’s team.

Concerns reached a new level during this summer’s World Cup as Trump reached out to Infantino to try and lift the ban handed down to USMNT striker Folarin Balogun—a request that was duly granted and one which yielded a formal complaint from a Norwegian Football Federation that has been vocal against Infantino’s conduct.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, a prominent member of the Democratic Party, has now written to Infantino to request a formal interview before the House Judiciary Committee about the nature of his relationship with President Trump, including evidence of the pair’s dealings away from the pitch.

“The most recent quid pro quo that FIFA and President Trump orchestrated is not a victimless crime,” Raskin wrote. “It hurts Americans.

“FIFA has taken its newfound favored status in the Trump Administration as a sign that it may rip off its consumers, most notably, by employing illegal price gouging and fraudulent sales tactics for the World Cup.”

FIFA Accused of ‘Outright Bribery’

Infantino handed the first ever FIFA Peace Prize to President Trump (left). | Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Raskin’s letter is particularly scathing as it compares Infantino’s dealings with President Trump to the corruption charges brought against Infantino’s predecessor, Sepp Blatter.

Allegations of “outright bribery” are lobbied against FIFA, with Raskin also claiming Americans have been “defrauded and manipulated” by FIFA over the excessive finances of the World Cup, which remain under investigation by New Jersey attorney general Jennifer Davenport.

Raskin’s letter “serves as notice” for Infantino to present evidence of the true extent of his relationship with Trump, including a request for all communication “between FIFA personnel and individuals affiliated with the Trump Administration or its inaugural committee” to be preserved.

Infantino is also requested to attend a transcribed interview to defend his relationship with President Trump.

What Does This Actually Mean for Infantino, President Trump?

As the Democrats are in the House minority, Raskin is unlikely to have the authority to demand anything from Infantino, FIFA or President Trump in the short term, but all eyes will be on November’s midterms and whether the Democrats gain more seats. Raskin would need a majority vote to take any legal action against Infantino.

The process of awarding hosting rights for the 2031 Women’s World Cup is also likely to attract further scrutiny. The competition is expected to be co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica.

White House Bites Back at Letter

The White House laughed off the letter. | Eric Lee/Getty Images

Invited to respond to the letter by The Athletic, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle did not hold back.

“Lightweight Jamie Raskin [is] a stupid person’s idea of a smart person,” Ingle said in a statement. “No other president in history could have pulled off the historic feat that President Trump delivered for the American people and the world.

“Thanks to his bold vision and decisive leadership, the 2026 FIFA World Cup generated billions of dollars in revenue, created a massive economic boost across host cities, and delivered a safe, secure and seamless experience for millions of fans and athletes from around the globe.

“It will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest and most successful sporting events in history.”

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