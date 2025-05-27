Five Best Premier League Games of the 2024–25 Season
The Premier League season is over, but it's not one to be quickly forgotten. Liverpool are champions once again, joined by Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League next season.
Much will be remembered this year including Newcastle, Spurs and Crystal Palace ending trophy droughts through other means, but this was one of the most exciting Premier League seasons in recent history. Uncertainty among title challengers coming in, a tightly contested race for European qualification and a historic institution struggling in ways never seen before.
One for the history books, and one that had exciting games almost every weekend.
Sports Illustrated details the five best games from the 2024–25 Premier League campaign.
5. Everton 2–3 Bournemouth: Aug. 31, 2024
Not often do you see a team down two goals on the verge of stoppage time rescue a point. Rarely do you see a team steal all three points. Yet, that's exactly what Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth did on just the third matchday of the season to Sean Dyche's Everton.
Much was made of the Toffees' relegation chances coming into the season given their poor finishes the past two years. Avoiding the drop just barely amid the club's uncertain future cast doubt over their upcoming campaign. While they finished 13th this year, their highest since 2020–21, their collapse against the Cherries further fueled doubts about their direction.
On the other side, Bournemouth used the result as a catalyst as they earned their highest points total ever.
After a goalless first half, Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin put Everton ahead by two goals in seven minutes. Bournemouth had their chances, but couldn't find the back of the net until Antoine Semenyo scored in the 87th minute. They say a two-goal lead is the worst in sports and this game is just another example in that case study.
After Semenyo scored, the Cherries were reinvigorated and pushed on. Lewis Cook scored the equalizer in the 92nd minute. Most teams would be happy with the point rescued, but not Iraola's team. Deep into the final minute added on, Luis Sinisterra rose and met a ball at the back post from Justin Kluivert. He beat Jordan Pickford and completed the turnaround.
A tone setter for the season.
4. Manchester City 2–2 Arsenal: Sept. 22, 2024
If Everton vs. Bournemouth set the tone for last-minute winners and excitement, Manchester City's draw with Arsenal defined the unpredictable road fans would travel on over 38 games.
Two heavyweights in the Premier League clashed at Etihad Stadium back in September. Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta, after headlining the last two title races, were expected to battle once again for England's top prize. If you go back and look at this game, the narratives for both teams were written on the wall for all to see.
Arsenal hadn't won at the Etihad Stadium since 2015 coming into the game. Much was made about how the club celebrated a draw last season—one that gets scrutinized for their mindset and the result that cost them the trophy. The Gunners dropped points elsewhere, but still they wanted to prove a point this season.
Win at the Etihad and you've announced yourself as a title challenger once again.
As Erling Haaland does for fun, the Norwegian striker opened the scoring less than 10 minutes in. Savinho cut open Arsenal's stout defense and it felt like it'd be the same old song and dance. Then, calamity struck.
A 16th-minute corner attempt was halted for a coming together between Thomas Partey and Rodri off the ball. While the Ghanaian came out unscathed, Rodri tore his ACL. The Ballon d'Or winner, out for the foreseeable future. A twist no one expected that had massive ramifications for Man City's campaign.
As the Cityzens' spirits dropped, Riccardo Calafiori got Arsenal back level. On the verge of halftime, Arsenal showed their set piece dominance with Gabriel leaving Kyle Walker in the dust before blasting home the go-ahead goal. The twists and turns weren't done there.
Leandro Trossard got himself sent off before the whistle as fans questioned the nature of a second yellow card. Was it for kicking the ball away, for a foul on Bernardo Silva? Either way, the Gunners had to regroup and prepare to defend for their lives. And that they did ... for about 52 minutes. A short corner routine in the 97th minute, some pinball in the box and John Stones rescued a point as Man City fans celebrated.
The fireworks afterward between Haaland, Arteta, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Gabriel Jesus added more fuel to the fiery rivalry with the former telling his opponents to, “Stay humble, eh?”
From Rodri's injury, Arsenal's inability to get over the line and their poor disciplinary record early on, this game was a summation of the campaign in more ways than one.
3. Tottenham 3–4 Chelsea: Dec. 8, 2024
When these two London clubs meet, expect an exciting showcase.
Whether it's spectacular highlights, or even two managers butting heads after a game, Spurs vs. Chelsea usually delivers. That was the case once again in December when Enzo Maresca made his first trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Chelsea boss.
Early on, Dominic Solanke scored against his former club. Brennan Johnson jumped on a ball lost by a slipping Marc Cucurella before firing in a cross to Solanke five minutes in. They doubled their lead in just as many minutes in an eerily similar moment. Cucurella slipped again, Johnson recovered, the ball made its way to Dejan Kulusevski and Robert Sánchez was beaten at his near post.
It looked like Enzo Maresca's men would be outclassed by Ange Postecoglou's side after a rapid-fire start. Six minutes later, Jadon Sancho started the comeback. Carrying the ball well from the left flank, Sancho cut in onto his right foot to beat Fraser Forster. Spurs kept the lead until the 61st minute when Cole Palmer made no mistake from the penalty spot.
Enzo Fernández completed the turnaround in the 73rd minute with a left-footed strike. Palmer added a fourth with another penalty before Heung-min Son scored a consolation in stoppage time, but there wasn't enough time left to right their wrongs.
Spurs' defensive inefficiencies continued to be an issue all year finishing 17th. Chelsea left it until the final day, but they finished fourth making their way back to UEFA's premier competition.
2. Newcastle United 3–3 Liverpool: Dec. 4, 2024
Neutral fans might just focus on the traditional top six sides in the Premier League, but Liverpool and Newcastle's battles this season could be considered one of the best.
Their first encounter on Dec. 4 was a pure showcase of how talented both teams were this campaign. A back-and-forth affair worthy of attention.
Alexander Isak scored a screamer for the home team 35 minutes in as the Swedish striker continued to build on a strong season. The power he generated was remarkable firing the ball into the top right corner.
Liverpool got back on level terms in the second half through Curtis Jones latching on to a ball from Mohamed Salah. Anthony Gordon got Newcastle back in front in the 62nd minute. Eddie Howe's side with the backing of fans at St. James' Park looked to push on, but at this point of the season, it was impossible to keep Salah quiet. The Egyptian scored in the 68th and 83rd minutes to put the Reds in front. His second goal, scored after a spinning touch, had fans talking of a Ballon d'Or level campaign.
A 90th-minute set piece from Newcastle got the Magpies even on the night. Caoimhin Kelleher, filling in for the injured Alisson, tried to clear Bruno Guimarães's ball in. He ended up leaving it thinking the ball would go out. Fabian Schär came sliding in and improbably put the ball back on target. Sliding across the face of goal, the ball crept in just before hitting the far post.
Liverpool ended up getting the better of Newcastle at Anfield, but the Magpies got the final laugh in the Carabao Cup final lifting the trophy at Wembley Stadium.
1. Everton 2–2 Liverpool: Feb. 12, 2025
Everton vs. Liverpool. The final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. One side, already highlighted as closer to relegation than a trophy, and another pushing for glory on all fronts in a season with lower expectations.
Could Arne Slot get a crucial victory over their local rivals and push on for the Premier League trophy? Would David Moyes, taking over for the sacked Dyche, get the Toffees back on track? Not to mention Arsenal fans watching intently hoping the Reds dropped points in the title race.
The energy in the air was palpable, as with any derby day. Beto got things started from a clever free kick to beat Alisson. How would Liverpool respond? Four minutes later, Alexis Mac Allister rose tall to equalize at the other end. Honors remained even until Salah scored from a rebound. Home fans silenced, away end raucous. Liverpool on their way to a crucial three points.
Then, James Tarkowski happened.
Past the five extra minutes added on in the second half, Jack Harrison and Everton pushed on. He tried to fire in a cross that Dominik Szoboszlai deflected. The ball hit Vitaliy Mykolenko as he gathered himself trying to create one final chance. The Ukrainian floated a high, looping ball into the box. One bounce uncontested, a second met by Tim Iroegbunam to flick it into a dangerous area, and the third touch met by Tarkowski's right foot on the volley.
The ball reverberated the back of the net. The roars around the ground celebrating the goal were only eclipsed by those that came after a lengthy VAR check.
Those sounds and moments are what define the magic of the Premier League.
An altercation between Abdoulaye Doucouré and Jones resulted in both teams coming together and red cards for both.
Liverpool went on to win the league comfortably and the dropped points were nothing more than a false hope. For Everton fans in the ground and across the world, it was a Goodison Park moment they'll remember forever.