Five Bold USMNT Predictions for 2026: A Deep World Cup Run?
With a World Cup on home soil and a chance to change soccer’s position for the better in the United States, 2026 stands as the most significant opportunity for the U.S. men’s national team in its history.
Generation-changing success has been the goal since the U.S., Canada, and Mexico won their united World Cup bid in 2018, and there is no better way to grow American soccer than for the U.S. men’s national team to make a deep run.
Here, Sports Illustrated makes five bold predictions for the USMNT in 2026.
Three Uncapped Players From the Start of 2025 Will Crack the World Cup Squad
There is no January camp for the USMNT this year, a step away from a regular part of the usual calendar for the U.S. and Canada. Yet the 2025 January camp, the first under Mauricio Pochettino, looks likely to have been formative, potentially lofting several players to their first World Cup.
We’re predicting that three players who came into that camp uncapped by the USMNT will make the roster. Notably, New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese is poised to start between the sticks, while Columbus Crew wingback Max Arfsten has been a key contributor to Pochettino’s setup.
Also likely included in the roster will be Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, who impressed with the Stars and Stripes after making his debut at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.
Gio Reyna Starts a World Cup Match
Gio Reyna had mainly been on the outside looking in on the USMNT picture since a falling-out with former manager Gregg Berhalter at the 2022 World Cup. For 2025, though, he stands as a potential starter in midfield, given his recent improvements in the Bundesliga with Borussia Mönchengladbach.
Pochettino has insisted that club form and fit within his system are more important than the best résumé when selecting his lineups, making Reyna a potential candidate to start some of the most critical games in American history after resettling into the USMNT with three goal contributions in October.
The USMNT Will Advance to the World Cup Semifinals
With the World Cup in front of home supporters, there is a golden opportunity for the USMNT to make a deep run in the tournament. Why not make a semifinal?
Pochettino’s men finished 2025 with five straight games undefeated against top-30 opposition, winning four in that stretch against Japan, Australia, Paraguay and Uruguay, primarily due to improved play following a shift to a three-man backline.
With a relatively friendly Group D setup against Australia, Paraguay and one of Slovakia, Kosovo, Türkiye or Romania, the USMNT could win the group, setting up a potential Round of 32 clash with the best third-place finisher from B, E, F, I or J.
They would have to beat at least one stellar team to reach a semifinal, but in single-game knockouts, why not believe the USMNT can return to the semifinals for the first time since the inaugural World Cup in 1930?
Christian Pulisic Contends for World Cup Golden Boot
Christian Pulisic wasn’t a key player for the USMNT in 2025, but he will be at the World Cup. Already at eight goals and two assists in 605 Serie A minutes for AC Milan this season, the 27-year-old is likely to carry strong form and confidence into the World Cup.
Despite not being a striker, he could contend for the tournament’s Golden Boot, given that much of the U.S. attack is likely to run through his progression and finishing abilities. Should the USMNT make a deep run, that only improves his chances as well.
Mauricio Pochettino Leaves USMNT After World Cup
When U.S. Soccer signed Pochettino, the 2026 World Cup was the primary goal—and the Argentine head coach won’t coach any further afterwards, we’re predicting.
While he has the potential to create history with the USMNT on home soil, there has been little indication that he is interested in remaining in the role, having spoken openly about his desire to return to the English Premier League at some point while in the USMNT role.
His contributions to American soccer may end up being illustrious and historic, but they will be limited to a brief period. After all, one tournament was his focus; there will be Premier League and other European opportunities available and the USMNT will be in a position to attract a coach with a longer-term mindset to focus on building a sustainable winning culture.
As such, the USMNT may have a new name on the touchline for the next edition of the Concacaf Nations League in the fall.