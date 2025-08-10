Five Deals Man Utd Must Seal After Benjamin Sesko
Benjamin Šeško has become Manchester United’s fourth signing of the summer but the fallen giants are not yet finished in the transfer market.
Having spent much of their available transfer budget—if not all of it—on recruiting Šesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Diego León, Man Utd could still benefit from reinforcement in key areas of the pitch.
To make that happen, sales will be required, and there are a host of peripheral figures who look destined for the exit door before the window slams shut. Time is running low, however, and the Red Devils need to get a move on.
Here are five deals Man Utd must prioritise following Šeško’s arrival.
Carlos Baleba
Man Utd don’t have much wiggle room in their budget given how much they have spent, but they still find themselves short on quality and depth—primarily in midfield. With Casemiro not getting any younger, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo struggling last season, and the forward-thinking Bruno Fernandes expected to drop into the two-man midfield next term, the Red Devils could use a new holding midfielder.
Whether they have the necessary funds to bolster the engine room remains to be seen, but player sales could raise some much-needed capital. If they’re able to recruit, then Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba would be an exceptional addition.
The industrious 21-year-old has blossomed since arriving on England’s south coast and was particularly terrific last season. He produced six goal contributions in all competitions but most notable were his defensive displays, with his tough-tackling approach and tireless work ethic making him an immovable force for the Seagulls.
With Man Utd having been far too easy to play through in recent times, Baleba would help stabilise their midfield. He has the energy required to cover ground in a two-man midfield and also boasts the potential to improve even further in the coming years.
Alejandro Garnacho
Man Utd will spend much of the rest of the summer window attempting to recoup funds, with Alejandro Garnacho their best route to cash. The 21-year-old’s tumultuous relationship with the Red Devils appears likely to end before the September 1 deadline, with the Argentine having already requested to leave the club according to reports.
Garnacho’s general attitude and history of confrontation will undoubtedly affect his price tag, but the winger’s talent is undeniable when he reaches full tilt. The 2024 Puskás Award winner is quick and direct, even providing 21 goal contributions for the Red Devils last season despite the struggles of him and his teammates.
Man Utd might be able to fetch £40-50 million for the South American this summer and that would go some way to offsetting one of the club’s big-money deals. Chelsea and Napoli are among those most intrigued.
Antony
Antony somewhat rebuilt his reputation on loan at Real Betis last season but still seems destined to leave Man Utd during the remainder of the current transfer window. The Brazilian’s time at Old Trafford has been disastrous but his brief stint in Spain proved there is still a talented player lurking somewhere within.
While Man Utd will earn only a fraction of the £81 million they spent on Antony, they can’t afford to drive a hard bargain at present. Prospective buyers will be aware of the club’s desperate desire to offload the 25-year-old, weakening their position in negotiations with suitors.
Still, shifting Antony and removing his salary from the wage bill is essential over the next few weeks, with the Red Devils perhaps needing to lower their reported £30 million asking price.
Jadon Sancho
Yet another wantaway Man Utd winger, Jadon Sancho is a must-sell this summer. After Chelsea paid the Red Devils £5 million to avoid signing the 25-year-old at the end of last season, he’s once again searching for a permanent home away from Old Trafford.
Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in re-signing Sancho for a second time having had him on loan during the 2023–24 season, with Man Utd apparently willing to sell him for just £15-20 million despite spending £72 million on his signature back in 2021.
Having been another victim of the Old Trafford curse, Sancho will be aiming to make a fresh start elsewhere this summer, while Man Utd will be eager to cash in and remove £250,000 per week from their wage bill.
Tyrell Malacia
While not quite as spectacular a failure as the likes of Antony and Sancho, there can be no denying that Tyrell Malacia’s move to Man Utd has been extremely underwhelming. The unfortunate left back has been consistently hampered by long-term injuries while in Manchester, managing just 47 senior appearances across three seasons and missing the entirety of the 2023–24 campaign.
Malacia spent the second half of last term on loan at PSV Eindhoven and will perhaps be eyeing a return to his native Netherlands on a permanent basis in the coming weeks. He’s among those who have reportedly asked to leave but Man Utd are going to struggle to earn much from his departure given his dwindling reputation.