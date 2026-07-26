Five Players Snubbed From the 2026 MLS All-Star Roster

The 2026 All-Star Roster is set. Just two weeks after the World Cup ended, nine players who featured at the tournament will lace up their boots for MLS in a showcase game and skills competition against the best Mexico’s Liga MX has to offer.

Supporters selected seven of the final players, while Charlotte FC and MLS All-Star manager Dean Smith picked 17 and MLS Commissioner Don Garber made two selections. Yet, there were still glaring names off the list when it comes to form through 2026, as well as major in-season signings including Antoine Griezmann and Robert Lewandowski, who were not added after just one game in MLS.

The MLS All-Star squad will take on the Liga MX All-Stars on Wednesday night, with a Skills Challenge between select players on Tuesday.

Here are Sports Illustrated’s five biggest snubs for this year’s MLS All-Star Game roster.

Preston Judd

Preston Judd’s career-best season isn’t sending him to the MLS All-Star Game. | Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Preston Judd might not have the star power appeal as some of the players chosen, and he wasn’t at the World Cup, but he has undoubtedly been among the best forwards this season. In his fifth MLS campaign, the now-27-year-old has hit career highs, scoring 11 goals in 15 games before the World Cup break. Last year, he ended with a then career-high of seven goals.

A product of manager Bruce Arena’s tactical setup and history of getting the best out of U.S. players, he has also reaped the benefit of playing next to Timo Werner, helping the San Jose Earthquakes become a force in the Western Conference. Luckily, Arena’s Americans weren’t entirely overlooked, with Daniel Munie’s inclusion among midfielders.

Denis Bouanga

Son Heung-min (left) and Denis Bouanga have been dynamic for a year with LAFC. | Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

If the All-Star Game is about having stars, then Denis Bouanga should be there. He didn’t have an exceptional start to the campaign, and struggled to put up assists while Son Heung-min failed to finish chances through the first 15 games. Yet, the Gabon international remained productive on both sides of the ball and, since the break, scored in LAFC’s first two games back, bringing him to eight goals and five assists in 16 games.

With Son heading to his first MLS All-Star Game, having his dynamic partner could’ve been an easy call.

Martín Ojeda

Martín Ojeda kept Orlando City alive before Antoine Griezmann arrived. | Alex Menendez/Getty Images

It was a dismal start to the 2026 season for Orlando City, which prompted the early firing of manager Óscar Pareja. Yet, Martín Ojeda has maintained an elite level and has been the key driver who helped Orlando remain in a solid position for Griezmann’s arrival, which has instantly made the team a better side.

The versatile attacking midfielder and striker scored 11 goals in 15 games ahead of the World Cup break. Although he missed both of the first two matches back from the summer tournament, his form warranted a nomination to the All-Star Roster. While he may not have recovered in time, All-Star nominations can be used as tools in contract negotiations, and he could have had a strong shot at that honor this summer.

Nicolás Fernández Mercau

Nicolás Fernández Mercau has helped soften New York City FC’s attacking struggles. | Jordan Bank/Getty Images

The leading scorer on the team in the largest market isn’t going to the MLS All-Star Game.

While New York City FC’s following isn’t yet at the height many expect it to reach once it moves to the soccer-specific Etihad Park in 2027, having New York represented on the All-Star stage could have been an important factor. They will be honored with USMNT World Cup No.1 goalkeeper Matt Freese on the team, but his reception may not be the warmest after a disheartening mistake at the World Cup.

Nicolás Fernández Mercau scored 10 goals and four assists ahead of the break. After scoring against Columbus Crew in the first game back, he ranked third in the MLS Golden Boot race only behind All-Star-bound player Petar Musa of FC Dallas and Lionel Messi, who pulled out of the showcase for the third year in a row.

Daniel

Daniel has been impressive in his 32-year-old season. | Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The San Jose Earthquakes may rue the decision to give up Daniel. The 32-year-old goalkeeper stood out between the sticks in the first 15 games before the Earthquakes replaced him with Scotland World Cup goalkeeper Angus Gunn. Since then, FC Dallas was quick to scoop up Daniel, and he made two saves in his first start.

He ranks third in goals-prevented-above-expected with 4.8 through 17 games and has a 74% save percentage—all key numbers higher than Freese and Orlando’s Maxime Crépeau, who seemingly cracked the roster purely on their World Cup experience.

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