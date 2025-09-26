Five Players to Watch in the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup
The 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup kicks-off this weekend in Chile, with a number of players with immense potential looking to guide their team’s to glory.
Players such as Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Sergio Agüero have shined in past editions of the competition, before blossoming into some of the best players in the world.
This year, an array of young-gems will travel to Chile looking for World Cup glory. Strong performances in the U-20 World Cup could raise the stock of young players who could potentially feature as well in next summer’s 2026 FIFA World Cup.
With reigning holders Uruguay not taking part in the tournament, the U-20 World Cup is up for grabs.
Here are five players you should keep and eye on.
Cole Campbell - United States
- Club: Borussia Dortmund
Though he might still be a relatively unknown in the U.S., Cole Campbell has been tearing it up in Borussia Dortmund’s youth teams and is one of the club’s most highly-rated prospects.
The Houston, TX, native crossed the Atlantic Ocean for a spell in Iceland before Borussia Dortmund signed him early in 2024. The 19-year-old winger has 12 goals and 14 assists in 35 games for Dortmund’s U-19 side.
Skillful, direct and composed in the final action, Campbell’s qualities have already earned him seven appearances with the German giants’s senior team. He made his 2025–26 season debut with Niko Kovač’s side in the Sept. 13 victory over Heidenheim.
Gilberto Mora - Mexico
- Club: Tijuana
The youngest player ever to win a senior international trophy, 16 year old Gilberto Mora is Mexico’s—and potentially the tournament’s—biggest gem.
Mora plays with a maturity and understanding of the game way beyond his age. The Tijuana midfielder is just as capable helping build and sustain possession in midfield as he is finding seemingly unimaginable passes or the back of the net himself.
Less than a year after becoming the youngest goalscorer in Liga MX history, Mora is now on the radar of big European clubs such as Real Madrid.
El Tri will take a powerful squad to Chile, but no player is as important to their success as Mora.
Elyaz Zidane - France
- Club: Real Betis
Elyaz Zidane is an undisputed started in a U-20 France side that’s seen by many as the favorite to win the World Cup in Chile.
The youngest of Zinedine Zidane’s four sons joined Real Betis from Real Madrid in 2024 and has since become an untouchable in the club’s youth teams. Unlike his father and his brothers, Elyaz is a towering presence as a center back in Bernard Diomède’s “Bluets”.
Zidane recently helped France conquer the prestigious U-20 Maurice Revello 2025 tournament and looks poised to be the team’s defensive leader in the World Cup.
Alvaro Montoro - Argentina
- Club: Botafogo
18-year-old Álvaro Montoro fought to be in the U-20 World Cup. Despite joining Botafofo this summer, he’s become so important for the club that they were initially unwilling to let him go play for Argentina in the World Cup.
Montoro made his professional debut for boyhood club Vélez Sarsfield in Jan. 2024. By the end of the year, he was a regular starter and helped the team win their first Argentina league title in over a decade.
With over 50 games played and experience in the Club World Cup and Copa Libertadores, Montoro is one of the stars that will try to lead La Albiceleste in the tournament. He’s capable of playing all over the attacking line and, without Franco Mastantuono or Claudio Echeverri on the team, he’ll carry a healthy-amount of the attacking burden.
Elias Montiel - Mexico
- Club: Pachuca
“He’s a young player but with a really good present. You can tell he’s a player with good understanding and with a bright future,” Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso said of Elías Montiel after facing him in the 2025 Club World Cup.
Montiel and Pachuca faced Real Madrid twice in six months and the 19-year-old was the best player on the pitch on both occasions for the Liga MX side, even scoring a screamer the Club World Cup defeat despite playing as a holding midfielder.
The Pachuca academy graduate has played close to 80 games as a professional. He was awarded the Bronze Ball in Pachuca’s run to the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup final and was pivotal for his side conquering the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.
The young midfielder rarely misplaces a pass and has quality rarely seen in Liga MX. A strong U-20 World Cup and he could be bound for European soccer sooner rather than later.