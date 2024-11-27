Five Talking Points Ahead of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Quarterfinals
There's plenty of intrigue surrounding the Liga MX Apertura 2024 playoffs. With the quarterfinals on deck, the best part of the season remains.
The debate over the two seasons a year model in Liga MX remains. Many believe it would be worth adopting the model of European soccer where the team that earns the most points over 38-game season is crowned champion. However, those discussions usually take a backseat when the drama and intensity of the playoffs begin.
Historically, the Liga MX playoffs bring out the best in every team participating and the best games of the season usually occur in the three week, home and away knockout rounds.
The Apertura 2024 season appears to be no different. High quality teams remain and the title fight is still very much up in the air. Here's a list of five major talking points before the start of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 playoffs.
Can Club América Become the First Team to Win Three Straight Championships Since the 80s?
Las Águilas have dominated Liga MX over the past year. Since the appointment of André Jardine, America hasn't lost a single playoff matchup.
Winners of the Apertura 2023 and Clausura 2024, Jardine's men are more than equipped to mount yet another deep playoff run. If América achieves a third straight title, it would be the first time it happens in Liga MX since Las Águilas did it between 1983–85.
Cruz Azul and Chivas are the only other two teams that have ever managed to pull off such a feat—Cruz Azul between 1971–74 and Chivas between 1958–62 when it became the only team in Mexican soccer to win four straight titles.
América would become the first team to win three straight titles in the short, two seasons a year era that began back in the 90s.
Jardine's men haven't been as strong this season, entering the playoffs through the play-in facing a Toluca team that beat them 4–0 in the regular season. Nevertheless, América still boasts one of the best squads in Liga MX and have more than enough quality to mount another title charge.
Will Cruz Azul Finish One of the Greatest Seasons in Liga MX With a Championship?
Martín Anselmi's team bullied its way through the Apertura 2024 regular season, setting the all-time points record for a 17-game campaign in Liga MX whilst playing some of the best soccer the country's seen in recent history.
Cruz Azul lost only once all season and displayed a high intensity, attacking style of soccer uncommon to Liga MX. The majority of teams in the league where unable to handle the European-like pace of play La Máquina imposed over 90 minutes and were often dominated.
On paper, it's difficult to imagine a team being able to sustain Cruz Azul over 180 minutes, but La Máquina is also playing with the burden of knowing that it's championship or bust.
Anselmi lost the final of the Clausura 2024 in his first season with the club. The team brought in reinforcements and significantly improved an already championship caliber side. If Cruz Azul can deal with the pressure of expectations, it could crown one of if not the greatest Liga MX season in history, adding a tenth star to the badge.
Is This the Last Hurrah of Tigres' Golden Generation?
Tigres has been the best team in Liga MX over the past decade, with five of its eight championships coming since the arrival of legendary French striker, André-Pierre Gignac, in 2015.
Alongside Gignac, Tigres built a core with players like Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino and Nahuel Guzmán. All of these players have played key roles in the dynasty the Monterrey based club built over the past 10 years.
However, Gignac is 38-years-old and other core players are also well into their thirties. Sure, Tigres continued to reinvigorate the squad by signing younger talent that can continue the team's success moving forward, but time is running out for the aging legends of the club.
Gignac's contract is up next summer, so this could very well be the best remaining chance for Tigres' all-time leading scorer to raise a sixth Liga MX trophy.
Can Martín Demichelis Put Monterrey Over the Top?
Monterrey had some of the best squads in Liga MX over the past decade thanks to its commitment to spend large sums of money in transfers; however, it only has one title to show for it.
Rayados have made it a habit of underachieving in recent history, routinely falling in the playoffs against lesser teams. Despite the individual talent in the lineup, it hasn't translated into team success.
Martín Demichelis will get his first chance to prove he's the man capable of leading Monterrey to glory. For Monterrey fans, only raising the trophy at season's end will be acceptable and the team knows it.
Can Toluca End a 14-Year Championship Drought?
Toluca became an attacking juggernaut ever since the arrival of Renato Paiva. Los Diablos Rojos play some of the best soccer in the country led by the Apertura 2024 golden boot winner, Paulinho.
After winning six Liga MX titles between 1999–2010, Toluca is in the midst of a 14-year title drought where the team has been relegated from the spotlight in Mexican soccer for much of that time.
Offensively, there's an argument to be made that Toluca is the best team in Mexico. The focus will have to be on solidifying a defense that can be leaky at times.
Paiva's men have a tough quarterfinals matchup against the reigning champions; however, if they manage to get through, it would be a major statement from a team eager to add an 11th Liga MX trophy to its cabinet.