Five Things We Learned From Wrexham’s Carabao Cup Defeat to Middlesbrough

Wrexham suffered a 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough as they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in their first competitive match of the new season.

Phil Parkinson treated the first-round tie as an additional preseason fixture but still named a strong starting lineup against the team that lost last season's EFL Championship playoff final.

Danny Ward produced an excellent save to deny Adilson Malanda the opening goal, while the Red Dragons created several promising opportunities on the counterattack, including a good opening for Sam Smith that went begging.

Middlesbrough were the better side after halftime and took the lead after an hour when summer signing Will Lankshear fired an acrobatic effort into the far corner. Wrexham continued to pose a threat on the counterattack but were unable to capitalize on the opportunities that came their way.

The focus now shifts entirely to the Championship campaign, and here are five things we learned from the first match of the 2026–27 season.

Imray Impact

Imray was the Wrexham's first summer signing when he joined from Crystal Palace. | Richard Sellers/PA Images via Getty Images

Danny Imray made his first Wrexham appearance against Sunderland last weekend and followed it up with his official debut against Middlesbrough. The 23-year-old was a bright spark in the right wingback role he is expected to lock down this season, showing a clear desire to get forward whenever possible.

Imray linked well with his teammates as he continues to adapt to his new surroundings, with plenty of promising signs at such an early stage. The $6.75 million signing was more impressive in attack than he was defensively, though what mattered most was that his fitness appeared to be at a good level heading into the season.

There will be much tougher tests in the weeks ahead, but Wrexham can take plenty of encouragement from the fact that Imray coped so well against USMNT star Max Arfsten on his first competitive outing.

Parkinson's Preferences

Parkinson will not be too concerned by the defeat. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Parkinson might have stressed that he was treating the match like preseason, but it certainly felt as though he was trialing his strongest lineup. He stuck with the new back three he experimented with during the summer, while Lewis O’Brien and Matty James continued their midfield partnership.

On that basis, Danny Ward is currently the first-choice goalkeeper, with George Thomason preferred on the left and Sam Smith the favorite to lead the attack. The first of those decisions is not a popular one among supporters, many of whom feel goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has been unfairly overlooked since the end of last season.

The real test of Parkinson's faith will come next time out when Wrexham face Cardiff City in their opening Championship match. That is when the judgment will really begin, and when the manager’s team selection will come under much greater scrutiny.

Star Performance

Doyle was named in the Championship Team of the Year last season. | Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Of all the business Wrexham could yet do this summer, the best move might be that they managed to keep hold of Callum Doyle. The 22-year-old was one of the Red Dragons’ best players last season, with his performances earning him a place in the Championship Team of the Season. It is easy to see why.

Doyle was the standout performer against Middlesbrough, delivering an impressive all-around performance that showcased everything he has to offer. The former Manchester City defender was solid in the backline, aside from one lapse in concentration for Middlesbrough’s opener, but that did little to detract from everything else he did well.

He relished the attacking freedom afforded to him in Wrexham’s system and proved to be their biggest creative threat, making sharp incursions with his lethal left foot. Of all the players in the squad, he is the one who looks most readymade for the Premier League. If all goes to plan, he could be playing there next year.

Whiteman Debut

Whiteman made his first Wrexham appearance against Middlesbrough. | Wrexham AFC

Ben Whiteman completed his move to Wrexham in midweek and got some valuable minutes under his belt against Middlesbrough. The 30-year-old was introduced after 72 minutes, partnering Lewis O’Brien in central midfield and perhaps offering a glimpse of the partnership we could see once he is fully settled in North Wales.

Whiteman was tidy on the ball, completing 96% of his passes, including 100% of his attempts into the final third. It might not be a debut that will stick long in the memory, but it was an important step toward what Wrexham will hope is a fruitful career with the club.

Just like the rest of the Wrexham team, the real test will come when the Championship action begins. There will not be much sympathy in those opening weeks of the season.

All Eyes on the League

Wrexham will hope to put things right when they begin the Championship season later this month. | Richard Sellers/PA Images via Getty Images

Of all the cup exits Parkinson has experienced as Wrexham manager, this one will hurt the least. The Red Dragons would not have turned down a Carabao Cup run this season, but it was never viewed as the main priority.

With Wrexham out of the competition before the league season has even started, there is now even more pressure on their Championship performances. Unlike last season, the Carabao Cup will not give them an opportunity to build confidence, win matches and give minutes to fringe players.

That will have to come in the league, with Parkinson’s side handed a grueling opening run that begins with a trip to Cardiff City a week from Monday. Ironically, it was against the Bluebirds that their Carabao Cup campaign came to an embarrassing end last season.

This time, their revenge will have to come in the Championship.