‘Forever 20’—Liverpool Unveil Permanent Diogo Jota Memorial

On the eve of the first anniversary of Diogo Jota and André Silva’s untimely deaths, Liverpool erected a touching permanent memorial at Anfield to pay tribute to the late brothers.

Jota and Silva tragically passed away on July 3, 2025 in a car accident while in the Spanish province of Zamora. The soccer community came together to mourn the brothers, not just on Merseyside and in their homeland of Portugal, but right across the globe.

Liverpool, Jota’s home for five seasons, retired the late player’s number 20 ahead of the 2025–26 season. Now, one year later, the Reds unveiled a sculptue by Emma Rodgers, on 97 Avenue at Anfield.

Diogo Jota is forever Liverpool’s number 20. | Liverpool FC/Handout/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

The memorial, named ‘Forever 20,’ features a flowing heart sculpture above a Granby Rock‑faced stone plinth. The heart, an homage to Jota’s goal celebration, has the brothers’ numbers 20 and 30 engraved, as well as the lyrics to Jota’s famous Liverpool song.

The stone plinth features both brothers’ names and YNWA below ‘Forever 20’ and ‘He will take us to victory. Oh, his name is Diogo.’

Small Touches Make the Memorial Even More Special

The memorial wouldn’t be complete without a video game controller. | Peter Byrne/PA Images/Getty Images

Special touches set in wax adorn the memorial, including sections of scarves and shirts from supporters, while a single flower previously left by a fan at Jota’s memorial is cast in bronze. There is also a PlayStation controller on the plinth, another ode to Jota’s iconic celebration.

The back of the memorial reads, “In its creation, and through the hands of sculptor Emma Rodgers, this memorial has been inspired by the many personal tributes and mementoes left at Anfield by visitors from across the international football community.

“Some of these tributes are contained within the sculpture and plinth via a unique manufacturing process. It means they are forever embedded. Based on a continuous flowing heart design incorporating the brothers’ shirt numbers 20 and 30, the artwork not only conveys the enduring bond they shared, but also expresses the love and admiration in which they were held by their family teammates and fans—with the heart gesture itself reflecting Diogo’s signature goal celebration.

“This memorial honors the brothers’ lives and celebrates their lasting legacy.”

Liverpool Reveal Meaning Behind Beautiful Memorial

Liverpool erected a beautiful tribute to their late star and his brother. | Peter Byrne/PA Images/Getty Images

After Liverpool unveiled the permanent memorial, the club put out a statement to further describe the intent behind the design and the tribute.

“[The memorial] celebrates their lives, their bond and the love and respect felt for them by family, teammates and supporters across the world,” the club wrote.

“’Forever 20’ will serve as a permanent symbol of love, unity and remembrance, and a place where everyone can reflect, remember and pay their respects.”

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